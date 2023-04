La marihuana y su uso medicinal: Todo lo que tienes que saber sobre ello

A staff member crumbles Cannabis -then used to produce medicinal oil- at the Medical Cannabis Research and Patient Support Association (Apepi) farm in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 09, 2021. - Although the cultivation of cannabis is prohibited in Brazil, in 2016 lawyer Margarete Brito -founder of APEPI- and her husband Marcos Langenbach became the first Brazilians to get a judicial authorization for self-cultivation to alleviate the epileptic crisis of their daughter Sofia, now 12 years old. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP