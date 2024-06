Boca Juniors' Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Argentine Professional Football League Tournament 2024 'Cesar Luis Menotti' match between Boca Juniors and Velez Sarsfield at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires on June 14, 2024. (Photo by ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)

ALEJANDRO PAGNI