Caminos del Inca: Lima-Huancayo (Video: Itea Media / Adrián Villegas)
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

es una carrera de máxima exigencia y el recorrido entre Lima y Huancayo así lo ha hecho saber a los pilotos. La mayoría ha tenido complicaciones con sus vehículos por lo complicado de la ruta.

La primera etapa trajo problemas para los hermanos Richard y Ronmel Palomino, también para Luis Alayza y André Martínez, entre otros. Fausto Farfán lidera la general, seguido de Raúl Orlandini, aunque ellos también tuvieron complicaciones para llegar a Huancayo.

Esta primera etapa partió con el primer especial desde Canta y pasó por La Viuda, Santa Bárbara, Conocancha, Santa Ana hasta llegar a Paccha, en La Oroya. Luego, el segundo especial desde Pachacayo hasta Chaquicocha, para luego cerrar en la bandera a cuadros en la Plaza de Armas de Chupaca.

Disfruta de este video del paso de los vehículos en competencia:

RESULTADOS

Resultados Acumulados
Orden Nro Tripulacion
Vehiculo		 Grupo
Clase		 Tiempo
Penalidad		 Lider
Anterior
1 739 Fausto Farfan Diaz \ Erick Ocampo Miranda
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		 TIN 02:27:57.3  
2 716 Raul Orlandini Griswold \ Jhon Navarro Guizado
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X		 TIN 02:29:51.4 + 1:54.1
+ 1:54.1
3 731 Samuel Arce Gutierrez \ Erick Pio Galvan Cabezas
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X		 TIN 02:33:53.2 + 5:55.9
+ 4:01.8
4 070 Alvaro Silva Tabusso \ Paolo Zani de los Rios
Volkswagen Amarok		 T1 02:34:57.2 + 6:59.9
+ 1:04.0
5 757 Jorge Martinez Merizalde Riglos \ Julio Echazú Puente
Skoda Fabia N5		 TIN 02:36:03.7 + 8:06.4
+ 1:06.5
6 828 Ian Sierlecki Soenens \ Oswaldo Carbone
Citroen DS3		 R3T 02:38:10.7 + 10:13.4
+ 2:07.0
7 056 Alfredo Lira Chirif \ Gustavo Medina Luna
Volkswagen Amarok		 T1 02:38:19.5 + 10:22.2
+ 8.8
8 719 Ricardo Dasso Leguia \ Lilian Rojas Torres
Subaru WRX		 TIN 02:38:40.7 + 10:43.4
+ 21.2
9 847 Irvin Cabezas Guizado \ Tony Moscoso Gutierrez
Renault Clio R3T		 R3T 02:40:39.5 + 12:42.2
+ 1:58.8
10 326 Christian Cardenas Morales \ Zeneggen Alvaro Chavez Guizado
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 02:45:45.8 + 17:48.5
+ 5:06.3
11 688 Jesús Llave Chullo \ Alvaro Rivera Santader Arevalo
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		 TIL 02:46:01.8 + 18:04.5
+ 16.0
12 699 Carlos Fernandez Fernandez \ Salvatore Pittaluga
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X		 TIL 02:47:27.4 + 19:30.1
+ 1:25.6
13 094 Raul Coyo Quispe \ Iván Antonio Figueroa Frisancho
Volkswagen Amarok		 T1 02:48:05.3 + 20:08.0
+ 37.9
14 608 Miguel Angel Quispe Chambi \ Walter Achata Arguedas
Mitsubishi Evo IX		 TIL 02:50:17.1 + 22:19.8
+ 2:11.8
15 610 Carlos Lagones De la Cruz \ Jim Falcon Flores
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII		 TIL 02:50:45.6 + 22:48.3
+ 28.5
16 400 Liberto Rojas Campos \ Jorge Aguilar Centurion
Honda Civic SI		 ST 02:51:14.7 + 23:17.4
+ 29.1
17 607 Roberto Parraga Correa \ Ronald Uribe Sanchez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII		 TIL 02:52:33.7 + 24:36.4
+ 1:19.0
18 678 Guido Luis Peceros Paira \ Alipio Aysa Barra
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		 TIL 02:52:43.4 + 24:46.1
+ 9.7
19 340 Gabriel Huaman Gamboa \ Iarley De la Cruz Zamora
Honda Civic		 S2000 02:52:52.0 + 24:54.7
+ 8.6
20 309 Elvis Aguilar Galvez \ Blas Aguilar Galvez
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 02:54:08.8 + 26:11.5
+ 1:16.8
21 624 Joel Pastor Soto \ Edgar Ponce Niño de Guzman
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		 TIL 02:54:26.9 + 26:29.6
+ 18.1
22 550 Ricardo Mendiola Giraldo \ Gonzalo Mendiola Contreras
Volkswagen Amarok		 CAM 02:54:53.5 + 26:56.2
+ 26.6
23 586 Jeﬀ Gabancho Barrientos \ Hebert Truyenque Roque
Mitsubishi L200		 CAM 02:55:51.7 + 27:54.4
+ 58.2
24 341 Jimmy Marmanillo Estrada \ Susan Bradley Sanchez Moreno
Toyota Corolla		 S2000 02:58:28.9 + 30:31.6
+ 2:37.2
25 350 Robert Callalli Caytuiro \ Erick Leon Diaz
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 02:58:34.3 + 30:37.0
+ 5.4
26 249 Nelson Quispe Sanchez \ Renzo Carpio Quispe
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 02:59:03.8 + 31:06.5
+ 29.5
27 204 Yurian Aranzabal Valencia \ Fernando Morales Diaz
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 02:59:09.6
00:05:00.0		 + 31:12.3
+ 5.8
28 264 Eduardo Muñico de la Cruz \ Miguel Lazo Guerra
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 02:59:11.3 + 31:14.0
+ 1.7
29 324 Henrry Loayza Escriba \ Nincor Sapaico Vargas
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 02:59:37.3 + 31:40.0
+ 26.0
30 433 William Saenz Quinteros \ Jose Aros Moya
Honda Civic SI		 ST 02:59:59.0 + 32:01.7
+ 21.7
31 424 Dany Perez Alvarez \ Christian Perez Alvarez
Subaru Impreza		 ST 03:00:01.3 + 32:04.0
+ 2.3
32 777 Jose Luis Peceros Paira \ Luis Alberto Salas Cconaya
Mitsubishi Outlander		 TIN 03:00:02.9
00:05:00.0		 + 32:05.6
+ 1.6
33 413 Leonardo Cruz Canaza \ Alexander Cruz Quinto
Honda Civic SI		 ST 03:00:33.0 + 32:35.7
+ 30.1
34 625 Jaime Solis Robles \ Christian Solis Robles
Subaru Impreza		 TIL 03:00:55.4 + 32:58.1
+ 22.4
35 302 Antonio Falcone Castellano \ Manuel Marengo Cachay
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 03:00:55.8 + 32:58.5
+ 0.4
36 671 Andre Quispe Medina \ Javier Quispe Rupailla
Subaru Impreza STI		 TIL 03:00:58.1 + 33:00.8
+ 2.3
37 596 Celestino Garrido Caballero \ Percy Salcedo Zegarra
Foton		 CAM 03:01:11.2 + 33:13.9
+ 13.1
38 286 Eusebio Quiñones Villanueva \ Frank Quiñones
Toyota Auris		 S1600 03:01:23.3 + 33:26.0
+ 12.1
39 367 Johann Lanza Pelaez \ Gonzalo Manrique Gonzales
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 03:01:47.1 + 33:49.8
+ 23.8
40 200 Angel Leon Capa Kana \ Richard Huahuisa Magaño
Toyota Corolla Levin		 S1600 03:01:47.4 + 33:50.1
+ 0.3
41 518 Mandela Rivera Flores \ Jose Rivera
Nissan Fiera		 CAM 03:02:43.1 + 34:45.8
+ 55.7
42 690 Gabriel Olano Fernandez \ Yonaym Carrasco Ferrari
Subaru Impreza STI		 TIL 03:02:58.3 + 35:01.0
+ 15.2
43 242 Fredy Pezua Estrada \ Luis Perez Peralta
Hyundai Accent		 S1600 03:03:24.0 + 35:26.7
+ 25.7
44 680 Richard Olano Fernandez \ Richard Olano Gutierrez
Subaru Impreza STI		 TIL 03:03:33.4
00:05:00.0		 + 35:36.1
+ 9.4
45 300 Luis Alayza Freundt \ Martin Tafur Santillan
Toyota GT86		 S2000 03:04:02.9 + 36:05.6
+ 29.5
46 494 Jenrry Quispe Sanchez \ Luis Eduardo Bedoya Saisho
Honda Civic		 ST 03:04:40.4 + 36:43.1
+ 37.5
47 362 Luis Ledesma Marcelo \ Joan Tudela Riva
Mini Cooper		 S2000 03:04:56.6 + 36:59.3
+ 16.2
48 348 Gilbert Sierra Ovalle \ Erwin Ballon Saavedra
Nissan Sentra		 S2000 03:05:19.0 + 37:21.7
+ 22.4
49 318 Carlos Zegarra Herrera \ Renzo Gutierrez Sarmiento
Honda Civic		 S2000 03:05:23.8 + 37:26.5
+ 4.8
50 696 Rogelio Ortega Cruz \ Guido Ortega Achata
Subaru Impreza STI		 TIL 03:05:35.6
00:05:00.0		 + 37:38.3
+ 11.8
51 021 Miguel Alvarez Pineda \ Jans Basurto Villafuerte
Toyota Hilux		 T1 03:05:59.6 + 38:02.3
+ 24.0
52 001 Antonio Falcone Valdez \ Jorge Sarria
Toyota Hilux		 T1 03:06:56.2 + 38:58.9
+ 56.6
53 811 Wilson Jhonathan Garay Moreira \ Wilson Diego Garay
Renault Clio RS		 RALLY 5 03:07:04.9 + 39:07.6
+ 8.7
54 377 Juan Diego Zumari Tecsi \ Eulogio Acuña Aroni
Honda Civic		 S2000 03:07:34.7 + 39:37.4
+ 29.8
55 254 José Huarhuachi Sanchez \ Wilfredo Ramírez
Toyota Starlet		 S1600 03:07:45.0 + 39:47.7
+ 10.3
56 830 Herbert Vilcapoma Lopez \ Gustavo Vilcapoma Bravo
Renault Clio R3T		 R3T 03:08:34.1 + 40:36.8
+ 49.1
57 352 Jeﬀry Enciso Bustios \ Goderman Enciso Vilchez
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 03:09:48.7 + 41:51.4
+ 1:14.6
58 599 Germán Quino Gutierrez \ Edison Cayo Nuñez
Jeep Cherokee Sport		 CAM 03:10:35.9 + 42:38.6
+ 47.2
59 512 Renzo Lercari Carbone \ Javier Marchese
Suzuki Vitara		 CAM 03:13:09.9 + 45:12.6
+ 2:34.0
60 405 Ivan Silvera Mallma \ Robertson Izarra Cabrera
Citroen DS3		 ST 03:13:43.1 + 45:45.8
+ 33.2
61 010 Diego Rodriguez Garfias \ Daniel Rodriguez Garfias
Joyner 1100 SV		 JOYNER 03:14:54.7 + 46:57.4
+ 1:11.6
62 051 Fernanda Kanno Garcia \ Alonso Carrillo
Toyota Tacoma		 T1 03:14:55.1 + 46:57.8
+ 0.4
63 247 Rolando Gutierrez Crespo \ Thais Gutierrez Cuba
Toyota Corolla G6		 S1600 03:14:57.8 + 47:00.5
+ 2.7
64 229 Luis Fernandez Velasquez \ Carlo Morriberon Llerena
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 03:17:15.8 + 49:18.5
+ 2:18.0
65 630 Wilson Quispe Cabana \ Jorge Luis Garcia Benavente
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		 TIL 03:17:39.0
00:05:00.0		 + 49:41.7
+ 23.2
66 724 Ronmel Palomino Ortiz \ Guillermo Sierra Ovalle
Toyota Yaris N5		 TIN 03:17:56.1 + 49:58.8
+ 17.1
67 461 Oliver Gomez Galvez \ Antonio Suarez Flores
Honda Civic SI		 ST 03:18:09.1 + 50:11.8
+ 13.0
68 660 Wilfredo Aysa Barra \ Jehndie Angel Tapia Caceres
Mitsubishi Evo VII		 TIL 03:18:18.9 + 50:21.6
+ 9.8
69 369 Alex Pinto Ayala \ Jim Pinto Llerena
Toyota Celica		 S2000 03:19:19.0 + 51:21.7
+ 1:00.1
70 508 Miguel Angel Lopez Dominguez \ Paul Abanto Cueva
Suzuki Vitara		 CAM 03:19:29.8 + 51:32.5
+ 10.8
71 311 Elias Gamarra Morales \ Frand Condori Machaca
Honda Civic		 S2000 03:21:24.4
00:05:00.0		 + 53:27.1
+ 1:54.6
72 464 Renzo Felice Carrasco \ Edmundo Barrios de Laudi
Mazda Speed 3		 ST 03:22:52.5 + 54:55.2
+ 1:28.1
73 321 Dante Febres de la Torre \ Josmar Hinojosa Motta
Nissan GSR 2000		 S2000 03:23:25.0 + 55:27.7
+ 32.5
74 287 Fabiola Medina La Torre \ Keyko Medina La Torre
Toyota Levin		 S1600 03:23:56.8 + 55:59.5
+ 31.8
75 530 Jorge Ramirez Cano \ Ricardo Figueroa Bernal
Volkswagen Amarok		 CAM 03:24:14.9 + 56:17.6
+ 18.1
76 207 Gerardo Montesinos Neyra \ Jose Zarate Martinez
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 03:25:46.0 + 57:48.7
+ 1:31.1
77 765 John Seminario Salazar \ Adolfo Espinosa Santa Cruz
Citroen C3 N5		 TIN 03:27:42.8 + 59:45.5
+ 1:56.8
78 210 Nicanor Vizcarra Chavez \ Kevin Vizcarra Chavez
Toyota Corolla FX		 S1600 03:28:09.8 + 1:00:12.5
+ 27.0
79 515 Orlando Curo Huayhua \ Jhonatan Caceres Gutierres
Chevrolet Luv		 CAM 03:29:16.2
00:05:00.0		 + 1:01:18.9
+ 1:06.4
80 294 Darwin Cavero Tomaylla \ Carlos Monge Bustamante
Toyota Levin		 S1600 03:29:28.9
00:05:00.0		 + 1:01:31.6
+ 12.7
81 384 Carlos Alania Flores \ Brian Alania Torres
Honda Civic SI		 S2000 03:29:44.1 + 1:01:46.8
+ 15.2
82 069 Edgardo Arimborgo Dorregaray \ Fortunato Morales Huaman
Mahindra Pickup		 T1 03:32:58.8 + 1:05:01.5
+ 3:14.7
83 071 Mario Gamero Andrade \ Stephen Gamero-Andrade
Joyner 1100 SV		 JOYNER 03:33:01.6 + 1:05:04.3
+ 2.8
84 235 Edward Sapaico Vargas \ Osman Sapaico Vargas
Toyota Corolla G6		 S1600 03:33:12.3 + 1:05:15.0
+ 10.7
85 230 Cesar Garcia Salazar \ Cristhian Garcia Fernandez
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 03:33:13.0
00:05:00.0		 + 1:05:15.7
+ 0.7
86 100 Anthony Fernandez Tuni \ Maricarmen Fernandez Tuni
Hyundai Grand i10		 RJR 03:36:12.6
00:05:00.0		 + 1:08:15.3
+ 2:59.6
87 272 Jhon Mercado Mancco \ Obeth Raul Huamani Aguilar
Toyota Celica		 S1600 03:37:14.6 + 1:09:17.3
+ 1:02.0
88 011 Wilson Jhony Garay Moreira \ Wilson Garay Valdez
Joyner 1100 SV		 JOYNER 03:37:19.4
00:05:00.0		 + 1:09:22.1
+ 4.8
89 308 Haiz La Torre Quispe \ David Mendoza Olivera
Nissan Sentra		 S2000 03:37:42.1 + 1:09:44.8
+ 22.7
90 206 Jhohan Castillo Leguia \ Jhohan Castillo Rivas
Toyota Starlet		 S1600 03:38:50.5 + 1:10:53.2
+ 1:08.4
91 232 Walter Sanchez Damas \ Frank Sanchez Luyo
VW Gol		 S1600 03:39:33.8 + 1:11:36.5
+ 43.3
92 219 Ruben Cardenas Quispe \ Kibe Oriundo Lloclla
Toyota Vitz		 S1600 03:40:32.3
00:05:00.0		 + 1:12:35.0
+ 58.5
93 016 Rolando Arestegui \ Sebastian Guerra
Joyner 1100 SV		 JOYNER 03:41:24.8
00:05:00.0		 + 1:13:27.5
+ 52.5
94 270 Pedro Montesinos Neyra \ Pedro Genaro Montesinos Torres
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 03:45:09.3
00:05:00.0		 + 1:17:12.0
+ 3:44.5
95 226 Luis Enrique Arias Ponce \ Daniel Campaña Rodriguez
Peugeot Berline 206 XS		 S1600 03:49:08.4 + 1:21:11.1
+ 3:59.1
96 322 Giancarlo Cano Hinojosa \ Carlos Cano Morales
Toyota Celica		 S2000 03:55:01.0 + 1:27:03.7
+ 5:52.6
97 466 Jesus Galvez Morote \ Jesus Miguel Galvez Quicaño
Hyundai		 ST 03:59:06.3 + 1:31:09.0
+ 4:05.3
98 710 Roberto Matos Vargas \ Roberto Matos Fernandez
Toyota Yaris N5		 TIN 04:07:10.2 + 1:39:12.9
+ 8:03.9
99 734 Richard Palomino Ortiz \ Andres Carpio Bravo
Toyota Yaris N5		 TIN 04:07:37.2 + 1:39:39.9
+ 27.0
100 623 Francis Perez Torres \ Guilles Yangali Chavez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo		 TIL 04:18:58.4 + 1:51:01.1
+ 11:21.2
101 477 Waldir Reynaga Lizarme \ Fredy Marcelo Hurtado
Seat Leon		 ST 04:24:19.3
00:05:00.0		 + 1:56:22.0
+ 5:20.9
102 754 Andre Martinez Merizalde Zavala \ Juan Pedro Cilloniz Duclos
Ford Fiesta N5		 TIN 04:24:54.4 + 1:56:57.1
+ 35.1
103 423 Wilfredo Romero Gonzales \ Yenses Ojeda Caceres
Honda Civic		 ST 04:29:42.9 + 2:01:45.6
+ 4:48.5
104 368 Marlon Mendoza Flores \ Edwin Saravia Rojas
Honda Civic		 S2000 04:31:28.6
00:05:00.0		 + 2:03:31.3
+ 1:45.7
105 412 Fernando Núñez De la Torre \ Diego Núñez De la Torre Escobar
Suzuki Swift		 ST 04:33:49.9 + 2:05:52.6
+ 2:21.3
106 284 Nehemias Pariona Calixto \ Alvaro Cornejo Mayorga
Toyota Corolla		 S1600 04:56:03.4 + 2:28:06.1
+ 22:13.5
107 611 Jose Barrantes Calderon \ Sander Huallpa Barrantes
Subaru Impreza STI		 TIL 05:09:40.2 + 2:41:42.9
+ 13:36.8
108 333 Alexander Huicho Mancco \ Plinio Huicho Gálvez
Honda Civic		 S2000 05:24:43.3 + 2:56:46.0
+ 15:03.1
109 244 Renzo Arimborgo Romero \ Ricardo Saloma
Honda CRX		 S1600 05:27:16.0 + 2:59:18.7
+ 2:32.7
110 679 Vidal Barrantes Illanes \ Gabriel Valencia Mamani
Subaru Impreza STI		 TIL 05:55:12.0 + 3:27:14.7
+ 27:56.0
111 701 Edu Navarro Ñahuis \ Roosvel Navarro Ñahuis
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		 TIN 06:19:41.6 + 3:51:44.3
+ 24:29.6
- 670 Luis Angel Peceros Paira \ Ivan León Portugal
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		 TIL    
- 257 Edson Quispe Cabana \ Nilson Perez Cari
Toyota Levin		 S1600    
- 269 Richard Flores Villar \ Michel Meneses Serpa
Toyota Corolla		 S1600    
- 618 Humberto Lopez Surco \ Miguel Saavedra Garcia
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII		 TIL    
- 088 Manolo Garcia Marquez \ Jose Herrera Sanchez
Joyner 1100 SV		 JOYNER    
Total Pilotos 116

--

