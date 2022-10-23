Caminos del Inca es una carrera de máxima exigencia y el recorrido entre Lima y Huancayo así lo ha hecho saber a los pilotos. La mayoría ha tenido complicaciones con sus vehículos por lo complicado de la ruta.
La primera etapa trajo problemas para los hermanos Richard y Ronmel Palomino, también para Luis Alayza y André Martínez, entre otros. Fausto Farfán lidera la general, seguido de Raúl Orlandini, aunque ellos también tuvieron complicaciones para llegar a Huancayo.
Esta primera etapa partió con el primer especial desde Canta y pasó por La Viuda, Santa Bárbara, Conocancha, Santa Ana hasta llegar a Paccha, en La Oroya. Luego, el segundo especial desde Pachacayo hasta Chaquicocha, para luego cerrar en la bandera a cuadros en la Plaza de Armas de Chupaca.
Disfruta de este video del paso de los vehículos en competencia:
RESULTADOS
|Orden
|Nro
|Tripulacion
Vehiculo
|Grupo
Clase
|Tiempo
Penalidad
|Lider
Anterior
|1
|739
|Fausto Farfan Diaz \ Erick Ocampo Miranda
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIN
|02:27:57.3
|2
|716
|Raul Orlandini Griswold \ Jhon Navarro Guizado
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
|TIN
|02:29:51.4
|+ 1:54.1
+ 1:54.1
|3
|731
|Samuel Arce Gutierrez \ Erick Pio Galvan Cabezas
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
|TIN
|02:33:53.2
|+ 5:55.9
+ 4:01.8
|4
|070
|Alvaro Silva Tabusso \ Paolo Zani de los Rios
Volkswagen Amarok
|T1
|02:34:57.2
|+ 6:59.9
+ 1:04.0
|5
|757
|Jorge Martinez Merizalde Riglos \ Julio Echazú Puente
Skoda Fabia N5
|TIN
|02:36:03.7
|+ 8:06.4
+ 1:06.5
|6
|828
|Ian Sierlecki Soenens \ Oswaldo Carbone
Citroen DS3
|R3T
|02:38:10.7
|+ 10:13.4
+ 2:07.0
|7
|056
|Alfredo Lira Chirif \ Gustavo Medina Luna
Volkswagen Amarok
|T1
|02:38:19.5
|+ 10:22.2
+ 8.8
|8
|719
|Ricardo Dasso Leguia \ Lilian Rojas Torres
Subaru WRX
|TIN
|02:38:40.7
|+ 10:43.4
+ 21.2
|9
|847
|Irvin Cabezas Guizado \ Tony Moscoso Gutierrez
Renault Clio R3T
|R3T
|02:40:39.5
|+ 12:42.2
+ 1:58.8
|10
|326
|Christian Cardenas Morales \ Zeneggen Alvaro Chavez Guizado
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|02:45:45.8
|+ 17:48.5
+ 5:06.3
|11
|688
|Jesús Llave Chullo \ Alvaro Rivera Santader Arevalo
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|02:46:01.8
|+ 18:04.5
+ 16.0
|12
|699
|Carlos Fernandez Fernandez \ Salvatore Pittaluga
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
|TIL
|02:47:27.4
|+ 19:30.1
+ 1:25.6
|13
|094
|Raul Coyo Quispe \ Iván Antonio Figueroa Frisancho
Volkswagen Amarok
|T1
|02:48:05.3
|+ 20:08.0
+ 37.9
|14
|608
|Miguel Angel Quispe Chambi \ Walter Achata Arguedas
Mitsubishi Evo IX
|TIL
|02:50:17.1
|+ 22:19.8
+ 2:11.8
|15
|610
|Carlos Lagones De la Cruz \ Jim Falcon Flores
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII
|TIL
|02:50:45.6
|+ 22:48.3
+ 28.5
|16
|400
|Liberto Rojas Campos \ Jorge Aguilar Centurion
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|02:51:14.7
|+ 23:17.4
+ 29.1
|17
|607
|Roberto Parraga Correa \ Ronald Uribe Sanchez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII
|TIL
|02:52:33.7
|+ 24:36.4
+ 1:19.0
|18
|678
|Guido Luis Peceros Paira \ Alipio Aysa Barra
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|02:52:43.4
|+ 24:46.1
+ 9.7
|19
|340
|Gabriel Huaman Gamboa \ Iarley De la Cruz Zamora
Honda Civic
|S2000
|02:52:52.0
|+ 24:54.7
+ 8.6
|20
|309
|Elvis Aguilar Galvez \ Blas Aguilar Galvez
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|02:54:08.8
|+ 26:11.5
+ 1:16.8
|21
|624
|Joel Pastor Soto \ Edgar Ponce Niño de Guzman
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|02:54:26.9
|+ 26:29.6
+ 18.1
|22
|550
|Ricardo Mendiola Giraldo \ Gonzalo Mendiola Contreras
Volkswagen Amarok
|CAM
|02:54:53.5
|+ 26:56.2
+ 26.6
|23
|586
|Jeﬀ Gabancho Barrientos \ Hebert Truyenque Roque
Mitsubishi L200
|CAM
|02:55:51.7
|+ 27:54.4
+ 58.2
|24
|341
|Jimmy Marmanillo Estrada \ Susan Bradley Sanchez Moreno
Toyota Corolla
|S2000
|02:58:28.9
|+ 30:31.6
+ 2:37.2
|25
|350
|Robert Callalli Caytuiro \ Erick Leon Diaz
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|02:58:34.3
|+ 30:37.0
+ 5.4
|26
|249
|Nelson Quispe Sanchez \ Renzo Carpio Quispe
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|02:59:03.8
|+ 31:06.5
+ 29.5
|27
|204
|Yurian Aranzabal Valencia \ Fernando Morales Diaz
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|02:59:09.6
00:05:00.0
|+ 31:12.3
+ 5.8
|28
|264
|Eduardo Muñico de la Cruz \ Miguel Lazo Guerra
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|02:59:11.3
|+ 31:14.0
+ 1.7
|29
|324
|Henrry Loayza Escriba \ Nincor Sapaico Vargas
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|02:59:37.3
|+ 31:40.0
+ 26.0
|30
|433
|William Saenz Quinteros \ Jose Aros Moya
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|02:59:59.0
|+ 32:01.7
+ 21.7
|31
|424
|Dany Perez Alvarez \ Christian Perez Alvarez
Subaru Impreza
|ST
|03:00:01.3
|+ 32:04.0
+ 2.3
|32
|777
|Jose Luis Peceros Paira \ Luis Alberto Salas Cconaya
Mitsubishi Outlander
|TIN
|03:00:02.9
00:05:00.0
|+ 32:05.6
+ 1.6
|33
|413
|Leonardo Cruz Canaza \ Alexander Cruz Quinto
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|03:00:33.0
|+ 32:35.7
+ 30.1
|34
|625
|Jaime Solis Robles \ Christian Solis Robles
Subaru Impreza
|TIL
|03:00:55.4
|+ 32:58.1
+ 22.4
|35
|302
|Antonio Falcone Castellano \ Manuel Marengo Cachay
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|03:00:55.8
|+ 32:58.5
+ 0.4
|36
|671
|Andre Quispe Medina \ Javier Quispe Rupailla
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|03:00:58.1
|+ 33:00.8
+ 2.3
|37
|596
|Celestino Garrido Caballero \ Percy Salcedo Zegarra
Foton
|CAM
|03:01:11.2
|+ 33:13.9
+ 13.1
|38
|286
|Eusebio Quiñones Villanueva \ Frank Quiñones
Toyota Auris
|S1600
|03:01:23.3
|+ 33:26.0
+ 12.1
|39
|367
|Johann Lanza Pelaez \ Gonzalo Manrique Gonzales
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|03:01:47.1
|+ 33:49.8
+ 23.8
|40
|200
|Angel Leon Capa Kana \ Richard Huahuisa Magaño
Toyota Corolla Levin
|S1600
|03:01:47.4
|+ 33:50.1
+ 0.3
|41
|518
|Mandela Rivera Flores \ Jose Rivera
Nissan Fiera
|CAM
|03:02:43.1
|+ 34:45.8
+ 55.7
|42
|690
|Gabriel Olano Fernandez \ Yonaym Carrasco Ferrari
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|03:02:58.3
|+ 35:01.0
+ 15.2
|43
|242
|Fredy Pezua Estrada \ Luis Perez Peralta
Hyundai Accent
|S1600
|03:03:24.0
|+ 35:26.7
+ 25.7
|44
|680
|Richard Olano Fernandez \ Richard Olano Gutierrez
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|03:03:33.4
00:05:00.0
|+ 35:36.1
+ 9.4
|45
|300
|Luis Alayza Freundt \ Martin Tafur Santillan
Toyota GT86
|S2000
|03:04:02.9
|+ 36:05.6
+ 29.5
|46
|494
|Jenrry Quispe Sanchez \ Luis Eduardo Bedoya Saisho
Honda Civic
|ST
|03:04:40.4
|+ 36:43.1
+ 37.5
|47
|362
|Luis Ledesma Marcelo \ Joan Tudela Riva
Mini Cooper
|S2000
|03:04:56.6
|+ 36:59.3
+ 16.2
|48
|348
|Gilbert Sierra Ovalle \ Erwin Ballon Saavedra
Nissan Sentra
|S2000
|03:05:19.0
|+ 37:21.7
+ 22.4
|49
|318
|Carlos Zegarra Herrera \ Renzo Gutierrez Sarmiento
Honda Civic
|S2000
|03:05:23.8
|+ 37:26.5
+ 4.8
|50
|696
|Rogelio Ortega Cruz \ Guido Ortega Achata
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|03:05:35.6
00:05:00.0
|+ 37:38.3
+ 11.8
|51
|021
|Miguel Alvarez Pineda \ Jans Basurto Villafuerte
Toyota Hilux
|T1
|03:05:59.6
|+ 38:02.3
+ 24.0
|52
|001
|Antonio Falcone Valdez \ Jorge Sarria
Toyota Hilux
|T1
|03:06:56.2
|+ 38:58.9
+ 56.6
|53
|811
|Wilson Jhonathan Garay Moreira \ Wilson Diego Garay
Renault Clio RS
|RALLY 5
|03:07:04.9
|+ 39:07.6
+ 8.7
|54
|377
|Juan Diego Zumari Tecsi \ Eulogio Acuña Aroni
Honda Civic
|S2000
|03:07:34.7
|+ 39:37.4
+ 29.8
|55
|254
|José Huarhuachi Sanchez \ Wilfredo Ramírez
Toyota Starlet
|S1600
|03:07:45.0
|+ 39:47.7
+ 10.3
|56
|830
|Herbert Vilcapoma Lopez \ Gustavo Vilcapoma Bravo
Renault Clio R3T
|R3T
|03:08:34.1
|+ 40:36.8
+ 49.1
|57
|352
|Jeﬀry Enciso Bustios \ Goderman Enciso Vilchez
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|03:09:48.7
|+ 41:51.4
+ 1:14.6
|58
|599
|Germán Quino Gutierrez \ Edison Cayo Nuñez
Jeep Cherokee Sport
|CAM
|03:10:35.9
|+ 42:38.6
+ 47.2
|59
|512
|Renzo Lercari Carbone \ Javier Marchese
Suzuki Vitara
|CAM
|03:13:09.9
|+ 45:12.6
+ 2:34.0
|60
|405
|Ivan Silvera Mallma \ Robertson Izarra Cabrera
Citroen DS3
|ST
|03:13:43.1
|+ 45:45.8
+ 33.2
|61
|010
|Diego Rodriguez Garfias \ Daniel Rodriguez Garfias
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|03:14:54.7
|+ 46:57.4
+ 1:11.6
|62
|051
|Fernanda Kanno Garcia \ Alonso Carrillo
Toyota Tacoma
|T1
|03:14:55.1
|+ 46:57.8
+ 0.4
|63
|247
|Rolando Gutierrez Crespo \ Thais Gutierrez Cuba
Toyota Corolla G6
|S1600
|03:14:57.8
|+ 47:00.5
+ 2.7
|64
|229
|Luis Fernandez Velasquez \ Carlo Morriberon Llerena
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|03:17:15.8
|+ 49:18.5
+ 2:18.0
|65
|630
|Wilson Quispe Cabana \ Jorge Luis Garcia Benavente
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|03:17:39.0
00:05:00.0
|+ 49:41.7
+ 23.2
|66
|724
|Ronmel Palomino Ortiz \ Guillermo Sierra Ovalle
Toyota Yaris N5
|TIN
|03:17:56.1
|+ 49:58.8
+ 17.1
|67
|461
|Oliver Gomez Galvez \ Antonio Suarez Flores
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|03:18:09.1
|+ 50:11.8
+ 13.0
|68
|660
|Wilfredo Aysa Barra \ Jehndie Angel Tapia Caceres
Mitsubishi Evo VII
|TIL
|03:18:18.9
|+ 50:21.6
+ 9.8
|69
|369
|Alex Pinto Ayala \ Jim Pinto Llerena
Toyota Celica
|S2000
|03:19:19.0
|+ 51:21.7
+ 1:00.1
|70
|508
|Miguel Angel Lopez Dominguez \ Paul Abanto Cueva
Suzuki Vitara
|CAM
|03:19:29.8
|+ 51:32.5
+ 10.8
|71
|311
|Elias Gamarra Morales \ Frand Condori Machaca
Honda Civic
|S2000
|03:21:24.4
00:05:00.0
|+ 53:27.1
+ 1:54.6
|72
|464
|Renzo Felice Carrasco \ Edmundo Barrios de Laudi
Mazda Speed 3
|ST
|03:22:52.5
|+ 54:55.2
+ 1:28.1
|73
|321
|Dante Febres de la Torre \ Josmar Hinojosa Motta
Nissan GSR 2000
|S2000
|03:23:25.0
|+ 55:27.7
+ 32.5
|74
|287
|Fabiola Medina La Torre \ Keyko Medina La Torre
Toyota Levin
|S1600
|03:23:56.8
|+ 55:59.5
+ 31.8
|75
|530
|Jorge Ramirez Cano \ Ricardo Figueroa Bernal
Volkswagen Amarok
|CAM
|03:24:14.9
|+ 56:17.6
+ 18.1
|76
|207
|Gerardo Montesinos Neyra \ Jose Zarate Martinez
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|03:25:46.0
|+ 57:48.7
+ 1:31.1
|77
|765
|John Seminario Salazar \ Adolfo Espinosa Santa Cruz
Citroen C3 N5
|TIN
|03:27:42.8
|+ 59:45.5
+ 1:56.8
|78
|210
|Nicanor Vizcarra Chavez \ Kevin Vizcarra Chavez
Toyota Corolla FX
|S1600
|03:28:09.8
|+ 1:00:12.5
+ 27.0
|79
|515
|Orlando Curo Huayhua \ Jhonatan Caceres Gutierres
Chevrolet Luv
|CAM
|03:29:16.2
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:01:18.9
+ 1:06.4
|80
|294
|Darwin Cavero Tomaylla \ Carlos Monge Bustamante
Toyota Levin
|S1600
|03:29:28.9
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:01:31.6
+ 12.7
|81
|384
|Carlos Alania Flores \ Brian Alania Torres
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|03:29:44.1
|+ 1:01:46.8
+ 15.2
|82
|069
|Edgardo Arimborgo Dorregaray \ Fortunato Morales Huaman
Mahindra Pickup
|T1
|03:32:58.8
|+ 1:05:01.5
+ 3:14.7
|83
|071
|Mario Gamero Andrade \ Stephen Gamero-Andrade
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|03:33:01.6
|+ 1:05:04.3
+ 2.8
|84
|235
|Edward Sapaico Vargas \ Osman Sapaico Vargas
Toyota Corolla G6
|S1600
|03:33:12.3
|+ 1:05:15.0
+ 10.7
|85
|230
|Cesar Garcia Salazar \ Cristhian Garcia Fernandez
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|03:33:13.0
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:05:15.7
+ 0.7
|86
|100
|Anthony Fernandez Tuni \ Maricarmen Fernandez Tuni
Hyundai Grand i10
|RJR
|03:36:12.6
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:08:15.3
+ 2:59.6
|87
|272
|Jhon Mercado Mancco \ Obeth Raul Huamani Aguilar
Toyota Celica
|S1600
|03:37:14.6
|+ 1:09:17.3
+ 1:02.0
|88
|011
|Wilson Jhony Garay Moreira \ Wilson Garay Valdez
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|03:37:19.4
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:09:22.1
+ 4.8
|89
|308
|Haiz La Torre Quispe \ David Mendoza Olivera
Nissan Sentra
|S2000
|03:37:42.1
|+ 1:09:44.8
+ 22.7
|90
|206
|Jhohan Castillo Leguia \ Jhohan Castillo Rivas
Toyota Starlet
|S1600
|03:38:50.5
|+ 1:10:53.2
+ 1:08.4
|91
|232
|Walter Sanchez Damas \ Frank Sanchez Luyo
VW Gol
|S1600
|03:39:33.8
|+ 1:11:36.5
+ 43.3
|92
|219
|Ruben Cardenas Quispe \ Kibe Oriundo Lloclla
Toyota Vitz
|S1600
|03:40:32.3
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:12:35.0
+ 58.5
|93
|016
|Rolando Arestegui \ Sebastian Guerra
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|03:41:24.8
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:13:27.5
+ 52.5
|94
|270
|Pedro Montesinos Neyra \ Pedro Genaro Montesinos Torres
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|03:45:09.3
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:17:12.0
+ 3:44.5
|95
|226
|Luis Enrique Arias Ponce \ Daniel Campaña Rodriguez
Peugeot Berline 206 XS
|S1600
|03:49:08.4
|+ 1:21:11.1
+ 3:59.1
|96
|322
|Giancarlo Cano Hinojosa \ Carlos Cano Morales
Toyota Celica
|S2000
|03:55:01.0
|+ 1:27:03.7
+ 5:52.6
|97
|466
|Jesus Galvez Morote \ Jesus Miguel Galvez Quicaño
Hyundai
|ST
|03:59:06.3
|+ 1:31:09.0
+ 4:05.3
|98
|710
|Roberto Matos Vargas \ Roberto Matos Fernandez
Toyota Yaris N5
|TIN
|04:07:10.2
|+ 1:39:12.9
+ 8:03.9
|99
|734
|Richard Palomino Ortiz \ Andres Carpio Bravo
Toyota Yaris N5
|TIN
|04:07:37.2
|+ 1:39:39.9
+ 27.0
|100
|623
|Francis Perez Torres \ Guilles Yangali Chavez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo
|TIL
|04:18:58.4
|+ 1:51:01.1
+ 11:21.2
|101
|477
|Waldir Reynaga Lizarme \ Fredy Marcelo Hurtado
Seat Leon
|ST
|04:24:19.3
00:05:00.0
|+ 1:56:22.0
+ 5:20.9
|102
|754
|Andre Martinez Merizalde Zavala \ Juan Pedro Cilloniz Duclos
Ford Fiesta N5
|TIN
|04:24:54.4
|+ 1:56:57.1
+ 35.1
|103
|423
|Wilfredo Romero Gonzales \ Yenses Ojeda Caceres
Honda Civic
|ST
|04:29:42.9
|+ 2:01:45.6
+ 4:48.5
|104
|368
|Marlon Mendoza Flores \ Edwin Saravia Rojas
Honda Civic
|S2000
|04:31:28.6
00:05:00.0
|+ 2:03:31.3
+ 1:45.7
|105
|412
|Fernando Núñez De la Torre \ Diego Núñez De la Torre Escobar
Suzuki Swift
|ST
|04:33:49.9
|+ 2:05:52.6
+ 2:21.3
|106
|284
|Nehemias Pariona Calixto \ Alvaro Cornejo Mayorga
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|04:56:03.4
|+ 2:28:06.1
+ 22:13.5
|107
|611
|Jose Barrantes Calderon \ Sander Huallpa Barrantes
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|05:09:40.2
|+ 2:41:42.9
+ 13:36.8
|108
|333
|Alexander Huicho Mancco \ Plinio Huicho Gálvez
Honda Civic
|S2000
|05:24:43.3
|+ 2:56:46.0
+ 15:03.1
|109
|244
|Renzo Arimborgo Romero \ Ricardo Saloma
Honda CRX
|S1600
|05:27:16.0
|+ 2:59:18.7
+ 2:32.7
|110
|679
|Vidal Barrantes Illanes \ Gabriel Valencia Mamani
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|05:55:12.0
|+ 3:27:14.7
+ 27:56.0
|111
|701
|Edu Navarro Ñahuis \ Roosvel Navarro Ñahuis
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIN
|06:19:41.6
|+ 3:51:44.3
+ 24:29.6
|-
|670
|Luis Angel Peceros Paira \ Ivan León Portugal
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|-
|257
|Edson Quispe Cabana \ Nilson Perez Cari
Toyota Levin
|S1600
|-
|269
|Richard Flores Villar \ Michel Meneses Serpa
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|-
|618
|Humberto Lopez Surco \ Miguel Saavedra Garcia
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII
|TIL
|-
|088
|Manolo Garcia Marquez \ Jose Herrera Sanchez
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|Total Pilotos 116
--