Ronmel Palomino marcha segundo en la general. (Foto: FB Team Wari)
Ronmel Palomino marcha segundo en la general. (Foto: FB Team Wari)
Christian Cruz Valdivia
Christian Cruz Valdivia

El esfuerzo máximo de premia a todos sus competidores subiendo al podio de llegada, pero es especial para cada uno de los ganadores de las categorías.

MIRA: Rosendo Huerta, el primer campeón nacional de boxeo: le pagaron apenas dos soles por un título histórico

En Lima iniciaron once categorías y cada uno busca ganar su división donde compiten ante coches de similar preparación, y algunos buscan meterse en puestos más top, ‘robando’ puestos a otras categorías.

Álvaro Silva de la T1, Ricardo Dasso y Ronmel Palomino en la TIN, Carlos Fernández en la TIL, entre otros son los candidatos a llevarse sus categorías, pero aún nada está dicho.

Resultados Acumulados
OrdenNroTripulacion
Vehiculo		Grupo
Clase		Tiempo
Penalidad		Lider
Anterior
1586Jeﬀ Gabancho Barrientos \ Hebert Truyenque Roque
Mitsubishi L200		CAM14:28:31.7
2596Celestino Garrido Caballero \ Percy Salcedo Zegarra
Foton		CAM14:49:17.2
+ 20:45.5
+ 20:45.5
1204Yurian Aranzabal Valencia \ Fernando Morales Diaz
Toyota Corolla		S160014:28:56.6
00:05:00.0
2200Angel Leon Capa Kana \ Richard Huahuisa Magaño
Toyota Corolla Levin		S160014:50:35.4
+ 21:38.8
+ 21:38.8
1326Christian Cardenas Morales \ Zeneggen Alvaro Chavez Guizado
Honda Civic SI		S200013:33:45.8
2324Henrry Loayza Escriba \ Nincor Sapaico Vargas
Honda Civic SI		S200013:43:58.3
+ 10:12.5
+ 10:12.5
3340Gabriel Huaman Gamboa \ Iarley De la Cruz Zamora
Honda Civic		S200013:44:19.0
+ 10:33.2
+ 20.7
4309Elvis Aguilar Galvez \ Blas Aguilar Galvez
Honda Civic SI		S200013:56:31.8
+ 22:46.0
+ 12:12.8
5302Antonio Falcone Castellano \ Manuel Marengo Cachay
Honda Civic SI		S200013:59:52.8
+ 26:07.0
+ 3:21.0
6318Carlos Zegarra Herrera \ Renzo Gutierrez Sarmiento
Honda Civic		S200014:21:51.8
+ 48:06.0
+ 21:59.0
7348Gilbert Sierra Ovalle \ Erwin Ballon Saavedra
Nissan Sentra		S200014:37:15.0
+ 1:03:29.2
+ 15:23.2
8352Jeﬀry Enciso Bustios \ Goderman Enciso Vilchez
Honda Civic SI		S200014:40:26.7
+ 1:06:40.9
+ 3:11.7
9341Jimmy Marmanillo Estrada \ Susan Bradley Sanchez Moreno
Toyota Corolla		S200014:43:27.9
+ 1:09:42.1
+ 3:01.2
10377Juan Diego Zumari Tecsi \ Eulogio Acuña Aroni
Honda Civic		S200014:49:03.7
+ 1:15:17.9
+ 5:35.8
11362Luis Ledesma Marcelo \ Joan Tudela Riva
Mini Cooper		S200014:55:34.6
00:00:10.0		+ 1:21:48.8
+ 6:30.9
1433William Saenz Quinteros \ Jose Aros Moya
Honda Civic SI		ST14:31:45.0
1070Alvaro Silva Tabusso \ Paolo Zani de los Rios
Volkswagen Amarok		T113:02:41.2
2094Raul Coyo Quispe \ Iván Antonio Figueroa Frisancho
Volkswagen Amarok		T113:52:36.3
+ 49:55.1
+ 49:55.1
1699Carlos Fernandez Fernandez \ Salvatore Pittaluga
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X		TIL13:29:11.4
2624Joel Pastor Soto \ Edgar Ponce Niño de Guzman
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		TIL13:42:21.9
+ 13:10.5
+ 13:10.5
3688Jesús Llave Chullo \ Alvaro Rivera Santader Arevalo
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		TIL14:16:01.8
+ 46:50.4
+ 33:39.9
4607Roberto Parraga Correa \ Ronald Uribe Sanchez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII		TIL14:38:35.7
+ 1:09:24.3
+ 22:33.9
5608Miguel Angel Quispe Chambi \ Walter Achata Arguedas
Mitsubishi Evo IX		TIL15:02:14.1
+ 1:33:02.7
+ 23:38.4
1719Ricardo Dasso Leguia \ Lilian Rojas Torres
Subaru WRX		TIN12:57:16.7
2724Ronmel Palomino Ortiz \ Guillermo Sierra Ovalle
Toyota Yaris N5		TIN13:00:52.1
+ 3:35.4
+ 3:35.4
3757Jorge Martinez Merizalde Riglos \ Julio Echazú Puente
Skoda Fabia N5		TIN13:03:05.7
+ 5:49.0
+ 2:13.6
4731Samuel Arce Gutierrez \ Erick Pio Galvan Cabezas
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X		TIN13:30:21.2
+ 33:04.5
+ 27:15.5
5739Fausto Farfan Diaz \ Erick Ocampo Miranda
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		TIN14:01:32.3
+ 1:04:15.6
+ 31:11.1
-400Liberto Rojas Campos \ Jorge Aguilar Centurion
Honda Civic SI		ST
-300Luis Alayza Freundt \ Martin Tafur Santillan
Toyota GT86		S2000
-249Nelson Quispe Sanchez \ Renzo Carpio Quispe
Toyota Corolla		S1600
-625Jaime Solis Robles \ Christian Solis Robles
Subaru Impreza		TIL
-369Alex Pinto Ayala \ Jim Pinto Llerena
Toyota Celica		S2000
-311Elias Gamarra Morales \ Frand Condori Machaca
Honda Civic		S2000
-001Antonio Falcone Valdez \ Jorge Sarria
Toyota Hilux		T1
-630Wilson Quispe Cabana \ Jorge Luis Garcia Benavente
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		TIL
-405Ivan Silvera Mallma \ Robertson Izarra Cabrera
Citroen DS3		ST
-021Miguel Alvarez Pineda \ Jans Basurto Villafuerte
Toyota Hilux		T1
-680Richard Olano Fernandez \ Justo Olano Fernandez
Subaru Impreza STI		TIL
-384Carlos Alania Flores \ Brian Alania Torres
Honda Civic SI		S2000
-264Eduardo Muñico de la Cruz \ Miguel Lazo Guerra
Toyota Corolla		S1600
-235Edward Sapaico Vargas \ Osman Sapaico Vargas
Toyota Corolla G6		S1600
-830Herbert Vilcapoma Lopez \ Gustavo Vilcapoma Bravo
Renault Clio R3T		R3T
-599Germán Quino Gutierrez \ Edison Cayo Nuñez
Jeep Cherokee Sport		CAM
-530Jorge Ramirez Cano \ Ricardo Figueroa Bernal
Volkswagen Amarok		CAM
-247Rolando Gutierrez Crespo \ Thais Gutierrez Cuba
Toyota Corolla G6		S1600
-207Gerardo Montesinos Neyra \ Jose Zarate Martinez
Toyota Corolla		S1600
-071Mario Gamero Andrade \ Stephen Gamero-Andrade
Joyner 1100 SV		JOYNER
-210Nicanor Vizcarra Chavez \ Kevin Vizcarra Chavez
Toyota Corolla FX		S1600
-051Fernanda Kanno Garcia \ Alonso Carrillo
Toyota Tacoma		T1
-010Diego Rodriguez Garfias \ Daniel Rodriguez Garfias
Joyner 1100 SV		JOYNER
-321Dante Febres de la Torre \ Josmar Hinojosa Motta
Nissan GSR 2000		S2000
-270Pedro Montesinos Neyra \ Pedro Genaro Montesinos Torres
Toyota Corolla		S1600
-226Luis Enrique Arias Ponce \ Daniel Campaña Rodriguez
Peugeot Berline 206 XS		S1600
-765John Seminario Salazar \ Adolfo Espinosa Santa Cruz
Citroen C3 N5		TIN
-230Cesar Garcia Salazar \ Cristhian Garcia Fernandez
Toyota Corolla		S1600
-100Anthony Fernandez Tuni \ Maricarmen Fernandez Tuni
Hyundai Grand i10		RJR
-754Andre Martinez Merizalde Zavala \ Juan Pedro Cilloniz Duclos
Ford Fiesta N5		TIN
-206Jhohan Castillo Leguia \ Jhohan Castillo Rivas
Toyota Starlet		S1600
-322Giancarlo Cano Hinojosa \ Carlos Cano Morales
Toyota Celica		S2000
-508Miguel Angel Lopez Dominguez \ Paul Abanto Cueva
Suzuki Vitara		CAM
-287Fabiola Medina La Torre \ Keyko Medina La Torre
Toyota Levin		S1600
-219Ruben Cardenas Quispe \ Kibe Oriundo Lloclla
Toyota Vitz		S1600
-515Orlando Curo Huayhua \ Jhonatan Caceres Gutierres
Chevrolet Luv		CAM
-734Richard Palomino Ortiz \ Andres Carpio Bravo
Toyota Yaris N5		TIN
-678Guido Luis Peceros Paira \ Alipio Aysa Barra
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		TIL
-244Renzo Arimborgo Romero \ Ricardo Saloma
Honda CRX		S1600
-242Fredy Pezua Estrada \ Luis Perez Peralta
Hyundai Accent		S1600
-088Manolo Garcia Marquez \ Jose Herrera Sanchez
Joyner 1100 SV		JOYNER
-461Oliver Gomez Galvez \ Antonio Suarez Flores
Honda Civic SI		ST
Total Pilotos 70

--