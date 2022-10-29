El esfuerzo máximo de Caminos del Inca premia a todos sus competidores subiendo al podio de llegada, pero es especial para cada uno de los ganadores de las categorías.
MIRA: Rosendo Huerta, el primer campeón nacional de boxeo: le pagaron apenas dos soles por un título histórico
En Lima iniciaron once categorías y cada uno busca ganar su división donde compiten ante coches de similar preparación, y algunos buscan meterse en puestos más top, ‘robando’ puestos a otras categorías.
Álvaro Silva de la T1, Ricardo Dasso y Ronmel Palomino en la TIN, Carlos Fernández en la TIL, entre otros son los candidatos a llevarse sus categorías, pero aún nada está dicho.
|Orden
|Nro
|Tripulacion
Vehiculo
|Grupo
Clase
|Tiempo
Penalidad
|Lider
Anterior
|1
|586
|Jeﬀ Gabancho Barrientos \ Hebert Truyenque Roque
Mitsubishi L200
|CAM
|14:28:31.7
|2
|596
|Celestino Garrido Caballero \ Percy Salcedo Zegarra
Foton
|CAM
|14:49:17.2
|+ 20:45.5
+ 20:45.5
|1
|204
|Yurian Aranzabal Valencia \ Fernando Morales Diaz
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|14:28:56.6
00:05:00.0
|2
|200
|Angel Leon Capa Kana \ Richard Huahuisa Magaño
Toyota Corolla Levin
|S1600
|14:50:35.4
|+ 21:38.8
+ 21:38.8
|1
|326
|Christian Cardenas Morales \ Zeneggen Alvaro Chavez Guizado
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|13:33:45.8
|2
|324
|Henrry Loayza Escriba \ Nincor Sapaico Vargas
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|13:43:58.3
|+ 10:12.5
+ 10:12.5
|3
|340
|Gabriel Huaman Gamboa \ Iarley De la Cruz Zamora
Honda Civic
|S2000
|13:44:19.0
|+ 10:33.2
+ 20.7
|4
|309
|Elvis Aguilar Galvez \ Blas Aguilar Galvez
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|13:56:31.8
|+ 22:46.0
+ 12:12.8
|5
|302
|Antonio Falcone Castellano \ Manuel Marengo Cachay
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|13:59:52.8
|+ 26:07.0
+ 3:21.0
|6
|318
|Carlos Zegarra Herrera \ Renzo Gutierrez Sarmiento
Honda Civic
|S2000
|14:21:51.8
|+ 48:06.0
+ 21:59.0
|7
|348
|Gilbert Sierra Ovalle \ Erwin Ballon Saavedra
Nissan Sentra
|S2000
|14:37:15.0
|+ 1:03:29.2
+ 15:23.2
|8
|352
|Jeﬀry Enciso Bustios \ Goderman Enciso Vilchez
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|14:40:26.7
|+ 1:06:40.9
+ 3:11.7
|9
|341
|Jimmy Marmanillo Estrada \ Susan Bradley Sanchez Moreno
Toyota Corolla
|S2000
|14:43:27.9
|+ 1:09:42.1
+ 3:01.2
|10
|377
|Juan Diego Zumari Tecsi \ Eulogio Acuña Aroni
Honda Civic
|S2000
|14:49:03.7
|+ 1:15:17.9
+ 5:35.8
|11
|362
|Luis Ledesma Marcelo \ Joan Tudela Riva
Mini Cooper
|S2000
|14:55:34.6
00:00:10.0
|+ 1:21:48.8
+ 6:30.9
|1
|433
|William Saenz Quinteros \ Jose Aros Moya
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|14:31:45.0
|1
|070
|Alvaro Silva Tabusso \ Paolo Zani de los Rios
Volkswagen Amarok
|T1
|13:02:41.2
|2
|094
|Raul Coyo Quispe \ Iván Antonio Figueroa Frisancho
Volkswagen Amarok
|T1
|13:52:36.3
|+ 49:55.1
+ 49:55.1
|1
|699
|Carlos Fernandez Fernandez \ Salvatore Pittaluga
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
|TIL
|13:29:11.4
|2
|624
|Joel Pastor Soto \ Edgar Ponce Niño de Guzman
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|13:42:21.9
|+ 13:10.5
+ 13:10.5
|3
|688
|Jesús Llave Chullo \ Alvaro Rivera Santader Arevalo
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|14:16:01.8
|+ 46:50.4
+ 33:39.9
|4
|607
|Roberto Parraga Correa \ Ronald Uribe Sanchez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII
|TIL
|14:38:35.7
|+ 1:09:24.3
+ 22:33.9
|5
|608
|Miguel Angel Quispe Chambi \ Walter Achata Arguedas
Mitsubishi Evo IX
|TIL
|15:02:14.1
|+ 1:33:02.7
+ 23:38.4
|1
|719
|Ricardo Dasso Leguia \ Lilian Rojas Torres
Subaru WRX
|TIN
|12:57:16.7
|2
|724
|Ronmel Palomino Ortiz \ Guillermo Sierra Ovalle
Toyota Yaris N5
|TIN
|13:00:52.1
|+ 3:35.4
+ 3:35.4
|3
|757
|Jorge Martinez Merizalde Riglos \ Julio Echazú Puente
Skoda Fabia N5
|TIN
|13:03:05.7
|+ 5:49.0
+ 2:13.6
|4
|731
|Samuel Arce Gutierrez \ Erick Pio Galvan Cabezas
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
|TIN
|13:30:21.2
|+ 33:04.5
+ 27:15.5
|5
|739
|Fausto Farfan Diaz \ Erick Ocampo Miranda
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIN
|14:01:32.3
|+ 1:04:15.6
+ 31:11.1
|-
|400
|Liberto Rojas Campos \ Jorge Aguilar Centurion
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|-
|300
|Luis Alayza Freundt \ Martin Tafur Santillan
Toyota GT86
|S2000
|-
|249
|Nelson Quispe Sanchez \ Renzo Carpio Quispe
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|-
|625
|Jaime Solis Robles \ Christian Solis Robles
Subaru Impreza
|TIL
|-
|369
|Alex Pinto Ayala \ Jim Pinto Llerena
Toyota Celica
|S2000
|-
|311
|Elias Gamarra Morales \ Frand Condori Machaca
Honda Civic
|S2000
|-
|001
|Antonio Falcone Valdez \ Jorge Sarria
Toyota Hilux
|T1
|-
|630
|Wilson Quispe Cabana \ Jorge Luis Garcia Benavente
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|-
|405
|Ivan Silvera Mallma \ Robertson Izarra Cabrera
Citroen DS3
|ST
|-
|021
|Miguel Alvarez Pineda \ Jans Basurto Villafuerte
Toyota Hilux
|T1
|-
|680
|Richard Olano Fernandez \ Justo Olano Fernandez
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|-
|384
|Carlos Alania Flores \ Brian Alania Torres
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|-
|264
|Eduardo Muñico de la Cruz \ Miguel Lazo Guerra
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|-
|235
|Edward Sapaico Vargas \ Osman Sapaico Vargas
Toyota Corolla G6
|S1600
|-
|830
|Herbert Vilcapoma Lopez \ Gustavo Vilcapoma Bravo
Renault Clio R3T
|R3T
|-
|599
|Germán Quino Gutierrez \ Edison Cayo Nuñez
Jeep Cherokee Sport
|CAM
|-
|530
|Jorge Ramirez Cano \ Ricardo Figueroa Bernal
Volkswagen Amarok
|CAM
|-
|247
|Rolando Gutierrez Crespo \ Thais Gutierrez Cuba
Toyota Corolla G6
|S1600
|-
|207
|Gerardo Montesinos Neyra \ Jose Zarate Martinez
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|-
|071
|Mario Gamero Andrade \ Stephen Gamero-Andrade
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|-
|210
|Nicanor Vizcarra Chavez \ Kevin Vizcarra Chavez
Toyota Corolla FX
|S1600
|-
|051
|Fernanda Kanno Garcia \ Alonso Carrillo
Toyota Tacoma
|T1
|-
|010
|Diego Rodriguez Garfias \ Daniel Rodriguez Garfias
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|-
|321
|Dante Febres de la Torre \ Josmar Hinojosa Motta
Nissan GSR 2000
|S2000
|-
|270
|Pedro Montesinos Neyra \ Pedro Genaro Montesinos Torres
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|-
|226
|Luis Enrique Arias Ponce \ Daniel Campaña Rodriguez
Peugeot Berline 206 XS
|S1600
|-
|765
|John Seminario Salazar \ Adolfo Espinosa Santa Cruz
Citroen C3 N5
|TIN
|-
|230
|Cesar Garcia Salazar \ Cristhian Garcia Fernandez
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|-
|100
|Anthony Fernandez Tuni \ Maricarmen Fernandez Tuni
Hyundai Grand i10
|RJR
|-
|754
|Andre Martinez Merizalde Zavala \ Juan Pedro Cilloniz Duclos
Ford Fiesta N5
|TIN
|-
|206
|Jhohan Castillo Leguia \ Jhohan Castillo Rivas
Toyota Starlet
|S1600
|-
|322
|Giancarlo Cano Hinojosa \ Carlos Cano Morales
Toyota Celica
|S2000
|-
|508
|Miguel Angel Lopez Dominguez \ Paul Abanto Cueva
Suzuki Vitara
|CAM
|-
|287
|Fabiola Medina La Torre \ Keyko Medina La Torre
Toyota Levin
|S1600
|-
|219
|Ruben Cardenas Quispe \ Kibe Oriundo Lloclla
Toyota Vitz
|S1600
|-
|515
|Orlando Curo Huayhua \ Jhonatan Caceres Gutierres
Chevrolet Luv
|CAM
|-
|734
|Richard Palomino Ortiz \ Andres Carpio Bravo
Toyota Yaris N5
|TIN
|-
|678
|Guido Luis Peceros Paira \ Alipio Aysa Barra
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|-
|244
|Renzo Arimborgo Romero \ Ricardo Saloma
Honda CRX
|S1600
|-
|242
|Fredy Pezua Estrada \ Luis Perez Peralta
Hyundai Accent
|S1600
|-
|088
|Manolo Garcia Marquez \ Jose Herrera Sanchez
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|-
|461
|Oliver Gomez Galvez \ Antonio Suarez Flores
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|Total Pilotos 70
--