Mira el gol de Kingsley Coman hoy para el 1-0 de Bayern Munich vs Manchester City en Old Trafford.
EL PEOR PANORAMA POSIBLE PARA MANCHESTER UNITED: COMAN MARCÓ EL 1-0 DE BAYERN MUNICH EN OLD TRAFFORD. ¡Qué definición en la Champions! pic.twitter.com/3Y0SB6RHDQ— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 12, 2023
