(Combo) This combination of pictures created on June 27, 2024 shows Georgia's forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (L) celebrating a goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Georgia and Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 26, 2024 and Spain's forward #07 Alvaro Morata (R) greeting the fans after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B football match between Albania and Spain at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on June 24, 2024. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

