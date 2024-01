(FILES) Picture of the Olympic Rings and the logo of Panam Sports taken at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago on October 19, 2023, ahead of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. Panam Sports, the entity that organizes the Pan American Games, announced this Wednesday January 3, 2024 that it withdrew the venue of the 2027 competition to Barranquilla, due to "non-compliance" by the Colombian city. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

/

RAUL ARBOLEDA