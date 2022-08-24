Jordi Alba tiene contrato con el FC Barcelona hasta junio de 2024. (Foto: AP)
Jordi Alba tiene contrato con el FC Barcelona hasta junio de 2024. (Foto: AP)
Getty Images5/22
Frank Kessié llegó a Barcelona desde AC Milan. (Getty Images) / Quality Sport Images
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 07: Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona with the ball during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Pumas UNAM at Camp Nou on August 07, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
6/22
Gavi termina contrato con el FC Barcelona en junio de 2023. (Foto: EFE)
Gavi termina contrato con el FC Barcelona en junio de 2023. (Foto: EFE)
7/22
Sergi Roberto tiene contrato con el FC Barcelona hasta junio de 2022. (Foto: AFP)
Sergi Roberto tiene contrato con el FC Barcelona hasta junio de 2022. (Foto: AFP)
8/22
Ferran Torres fue presentado como jugador de Barcelona. (Foto: AFP)
Ferran Torres fue presentado como jugador de Barcelona. (Foto: AFP)
9/22
Miralem Pjanic, que pertenece a Barcelona, fue echado de la selección de Bosnia. (Foto: EFE)
Miralem Pjanic, que pertenece a Barcelona, fue echado de la selección de Bosnia. (Foto: EFE)
AFP10/22
Ousmane Dembélé ha jugado en FC Barcelona en las últimas cinco temporadas. (Foto: AFP) / LLUIS GENE
Ousmane Dembélé ha jugado en FC Barcelona en las últimas cinco temporadas. (Foto: AFP)
11/22
Martin Braithwaite tiene contrato con el FC Barcelona hasta junio de 2024. (Foto: EFE)
Martin Braithwaite tiene contrato con el FC Barcelona hasta junio de 2024. (Foto: EFE)
12/22
Stefan Ortega / Difusión
Stefan Ortega
13/22
Sergio Gómez / Difusión
Sergio Gómez
14/22
John Stones
John Stones es considerado como uno de los mejores defensores centrales de Europa. (Foto: Getty)
REUTERS15/22
0056577224 / ANDREW COULDRIDGE
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 15, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias looks dejected after Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scored their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
16/22
Rico Lewis / Difusión
Rico Lewis
17/22
Cole Palmer / Difusión
Cole Palmer
18/22
Kalvin Phillips firmó por Manchester City hasta mediados del 2028. (Foto: Manchester City)
Kalvin Phillips firmó por Manchester City hasta mediados del 2028. (Foto: Manchester City)
AP19/22
6. Jack Grealish | 117.5 millones / Jon Super
Jack Grealish era la estrella del Aston Villa. Su fichaje prometía bastante para cualquier club que lo quería tener. Por ello, el Manchester City no dudó en pagar 117.5 millones. Sin embargo, el papel del británico con los 'citizens' ha sido secundario hasta el momento. Su poco protagonismo no concuerdan con los millones que se han desembolsado por él.
AP20/22
0055878728 / Jose Coelho
Manchester City's Phil Foden reacts during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Jose Coelho/Pool via AP)
21/22
Julián Álvarez
Pep Guardiola alabó las cualidades de Julián Álvarez en Manchester City. (Foto: EFE)
AFP22/22
Riyad Maherz puso el 3-1 del Manchester City vs. Manchester United. / OLI SCARFF
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 6, 2022. RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications.
(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications.