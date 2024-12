Manchester United's forward #25 Jadon Sancho (L) and Arsenal's Dutch defender #56 Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand fight for the ball during the pre-season club friendly football match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

/

PATRICK T. FALLON