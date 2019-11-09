Redacción DT

redacciondt@comercio.com.pe

Primera alegría para el cuadro local. En el partido por la fecha 13 de LaLiga Santander en el Camp Nou, a los 23′, Lionel Messi abrió el marcador con una exquisita definición desde los doce pasos.

Lionel Messi abrió el marcador con un gran disparo desde los doce pasos | VIDEO

Tags Relacionados:

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

Te puede interesar: