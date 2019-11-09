Barcelona vs. Celta: Lionel Messi y la brillante ejecución desde el punto penal para el 1-0 | VIDEO
En el duelo por jornada 13 de LaLiga Santander, a los 23′, Lionel Messi convirtió el 1-0 con una brillante ejecución desde el punto penal
Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 9, 2019. / AFP / Josep LAGO
Lionel Messi convirtió el 1-0 desde el punto penal | Foto: Agencias
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 9, 2019 Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrate after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 9, 2019. / AFP / Josep LAGO
Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 9, 2019. / AFP / Josep LAGO
Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates after scoring against Celta Vigo's Spanish goalkeeper Ruben Blanco Veiga (R) during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 9, 2019. / AFP / Josep LAGO
Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 9, 2019. / AFP / Josep LAGO
Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on November 9, 2019. / AFP / Josep LAGO