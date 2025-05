Colo-Colo's defender #22 Mauricio Isla (C) talks to a CONMEBOL official after fans of Colo Colo enter the pitch during the Copa Libertadores group stage football match between Chile's Colo Colo and Brazil's Fortaleza at the Monumental David Arellano stadium in Santiago, on April 10, 2025. Two people were killed Thursday in a stampede as a group of fans tried to force their way into Colo Colo's Monumental stadium in Santiago to watch the match against Brazil's Fortaleza for the Copa Libertadores 2025, authorities said. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)

JAVIER TORRES