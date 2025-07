Liverpool shirts and scarves are seen beside flowers left at a memorial set up close to Anfield football ground for their Portuguese forward Diogo Jota in Liverpool, north-west England July 3, 2025. Liverpool striker Diogo Jota died along with his brother early July 3, 2025 in a road accident in northwest Spain, the Spanish Civil Guard said. The accident occurred on a highway in the province of Zamora. The vehicle "left the road" before bursting into flames, the Civil Guard said, adding that the two passengers, Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Felipe, also a professional footballer, were deceased. (Photo by Paul BARKER / AFP)

