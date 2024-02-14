Contenido sugerido
Kylian Mbappé anotó el 1-0 de PSG vs Real Sociedad por octavos de final de la Champions League.
¡¡Y POR FIN LLEGÓ EL GOL DE LA JORNADA EN CHAMPIONS!! ¡¡APARECIÓ MBAPPÉ!! El francés anotó el 1-0 ante Real Sociedad en el segundo tiempo.— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 14, 2024
📺 Mirá la #UCL por #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/BLgdBxhjjE
