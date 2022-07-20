En un partido vibrante, Henry Martín consiguió marcar el 1-1 para América, sin embargo, Kevin De Bruyne le daría la victoria parcial al Manchester City solo tres minutos después.
Pelota TOP del paraguayo Richard Sánchez y GOL de Henry Martin para el 1-1 del América vs. Manchester City en el amistoso.— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 21, 2022
¡FÚTBOL TOTAL! Una asistencia fantástica de Riyad Mahrez terminó en el doblete de Kevin de Bruyne vs. América en el amistoso.— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 21, 2022
