Instagram: Ter Stegen publicó sentido mensaje tras dura eliminación del Barcelona en Champions League

Liverpool dio el batacazo en Anfield al derrotar por 4-0 a Barcelona en las semifinales de la Champions League y dejar fuera de competencia a los blaugranas. Marc Ter Stegen se manifestó a través de redes sociales sobre el duro momento que vivió el plantel culé en Inglaterra.
"Perdón por el mensaje tarde. Tuve que tener la mente libre después del último partido antes de revisar lo que sucedió y todavía estoy en ello. Después del juego recibí muchos mensajes y quiero agradecerles las palabras alentadoras, su empatía y respeto", precisó el portero alemán.
Además, Ter Stegen agradeció el apoyo recibido hasta el momento y se manifestó sobre la final de la Copa del Rey ante Valencia en próximo 25 de mayo.
"El apoyo nos mantiene alerta y esto es lo que necesitamos ahora. La temporada aún no ha terminado y hay otro título por el que queremos luchar, la Copa del Rey. ¡Solo juntos podemos hacerlo!
El domingo es el último partido de la temporada en Camp Nou y espero verlos a todos allí. ¡Visca Barça!", sentenció el guardameta.
