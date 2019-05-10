Módulos Temas Día
Módulos Tomas de Canal
Hoy

Más en Fútbol mundial

Fútbol mundial

Instagram: Ter Stegen publicó sentido mensaje tras dura eliminación del Barcelona en Champions League

Marc Ter Stegen se manifestó a través de redes sociales sobre la eliminación del Barcelona a manos del Liverpool por semifinales de Champions League

Marc Ter Stegen se manifestó a través de redes sociales sobre la eliminación del Barcelona a manos del Liverpool por semifinales de Champions League

Marc Ter Stegen se manifestó a través de redes sociales sobre la eliminación del Barcelona a manos del Liverpool por semifinales de Champions League (Foto: AFP)

Redacción DT

Liverpool dio el batacazo en Anfield al derrotar por 4-0 a Barcelona en las semifinales de la Champions League y dejar fuera de competencia a los blaugranas. Marc Ter Stegen se manifestó a través de redes sociales sobre el duro momento que vivió el plantel culé en Inglaterra.

"Perdón por el mensaje tarde. Tuve que tener la mente libre después del último partido antes de revisar lo que sucedió y todavía estoy en ello. Después del juego recibí muchos mensajes y quiero agradecerles las palabras alentadoras, su empatía y respeto", precisó el portero alemán.

►Luis Suárez será operado y no jugará con Barcelona en lo que resta de la temporada

Además, Ter Stegen agradeció el apoyo recibido hasta el momento y se manifestó sobre la final de la Copa del Rey ante Valencia en próximo 25 de mayo.

"El apoyo nos mantiene alerta y esto es lo que necesitamos ahora. La temporada aún no ha terminado y hay otro título por el que queremos luchar, la Copa del Rey. ¡Solo juntos podemos hacerlo!
El domingo es el último partido de la temporada en Camp Nou y espero verlos a todos allí. ¡Visca Barça!", sentenció el guardameta.

Tags Relacionados:

Instagram

FC Barcelona

Marc Ter Stegen

Champions League

Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos

Mantente siempre informado y disfruta de cientos de beneficios exclusivos del CLUB EL COMERCIO

¡SÉ PARTE DEL CLUB EL COMERCIO!

SUSCRÍBETE AQUÍ
X
Fotogalerías
Ir a portada