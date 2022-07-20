Redacción EC
Liverpool vs. Leipzig EN VIVO con Luis Díaz: horario y transmisión

En el Estadio Red Bull Arena, sigue el partido amistoso entre Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig EN VIVO. Se espera que el colombiano Luis Díaz tenga minutos en el conjunto de Anfield.

22:41

ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL PARTIDO

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Haidara, Kampl, Halstenberg; Nkunku, Forsberg; Sorloth.

22:40

¿DÓNDE VER LIVERPOOL VS. RB LEIPZIG?

Para ver la transmisión online del partido entre Liverpool y RB Leipzig puedes hacerlo a través de una señal. Si te encuentras en Sudamérica deberás seguir este partido vía Liverpool FC TV.

22:40

Por su lado, RB Leipzig no ha podido prepararse de la mejor forma por las lesiones de jugadores claves como el delantero Yussuf Poulsen y el defensa Josko Gvardiol. Por si fuera poco, Ademola Lookman sufrió un golpe en el tobillo y es duda para el entrenador Domenico Tedesco. Sin ellos, Peter Gulacsi debe cuadrarse en el arco y Alexander Sorloth en la ofensiva.

22:40

Liverpool debe presentarse sin el lesionado Diogo Jota. Tampoco se espera ver a Alisson Becker por un problema abdominal, ni a Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain por una molestia muscular. Por el contrario, Klopp puede alinear desde el inicio de Mohamed Salah y lo juntaría con Luis Díaz y Darwin Núñez.

22:40

LIVERPOOL VS. LEIPZIG: HORARIO

Perú – 12:15 p.m.
Ecuador – 12:15 p.m.
Colombia – 12:15 p.m.
México – 12:15 p.m.
Chile – 1:15 p.m.
Venezuela – 1:15 p.m.
Bolivia – 1:15 p.m.
Paraguay – 1:15 p.m.
Argentina – 2:15 p.m.
Uruguay – 2:15 p.m.
Brasil – 2:15 p.m.
España – 7:15 p.m.

22:39

Tercera prueba para el equipo de Jürgen Klopp con miras a la campaña 2022-2023. Los ‘Reds’ empezaron la preparación con una dura derrota frente a Manchester United (4-0) y vencieron hace unos días a Crystal Palace (2-0). En tanto, los ‘Toros Rojos’ se impusieron por 3-1 a Southampton, un club de la Premier League.

22:39

¡BIENVENIDOS, AMIGOS DE EL COMERCIO!

Este es el minuto a minuto del amistoso entre Liverpool vs. Leipzig, que chocan como preparación de cada a la campaña 2022/23.

