Liverpool vs. Leipzig EN VIVO con Luis Díaz: horario y transmisión
En el Estadio Red Bull Arena, sigue el partido amistoso entre Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig EN VIVO. Se espera que el colombiano Luis Díaz tenga minutos en el conjunto de Anfield.
ALINEACIONES PROBABLES DEL PARTIDO
Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz.
RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Haidara, Kampl, Halstenberg; Nkunku, Forsberg; Sorloth.