Partidos de hoy, 01 de enero: quién juega, horarios y canales para ver fútbol en vivo
Redacción EC

¿Cómo y dónde ver ? Empieza un nuevo año y el deporte rey continúa con grandes compromisos. En esa línea, en te mostramos la programación completa con horarios y canales de transmisión de todos los , domingo 01 de enero del 2023. Además, puedes seguir en tiempo real los distintos resultados de la jornada futbolística.

MIRA | Agenda deportiva del fútbol mundial

PREMIER LEAGUE DE INGLATERRA

  • 09:00 | Tottenham vs. Aston Villa vía ESPN y STAR+
  • 11:30 | Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea vía ESPN y STAR+

LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA

  • 09:00 | Angers vs. Lorient
  • 09:00 | AS Mónaco vs. Brest vía STAR+
  • 09:00 | Nantes vs. Auxerre
  • 09:00 | Toulouse vs. Ajaccio
  • 11:00 | Lyon vs. Clermont vía STAR+
  • 14:45 | PSG vs. Lens vía ESPN y STAR+

CHAMPIONSHIP DE INGLATERRA

  • 07:00 | Blackburn Rovers vs. Cardiff City vía STAR+
  • 10:00 | Blackpool vs. Sunderland vía STAR+
  • 10:00 | Coventry City vs. Bristol City
  • 10:00 | Huddersfield Twon vs. Luton Twon
  • 10:00 | Millwall vs. Rotherdham United

