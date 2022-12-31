¿Cómo y dónde ver fútbol en vivo? Empieza un nuevo año y el deporte rey continúa con grandes compromisos. En esa línea, en El Comercio te mostramos la programación completa con horarios y canales de transmisión de todos los partidos de hoy, domingo 01 de enero del 2023. Además, puedes seguir en tiempo real los distintos resultados de la jornada futbolística.
MIRA | Agenda deportiva del fútbol mundial
PREMIER LEAGUE DE INGLATERRA
- 09:00 | Tottenham vs. Aston Villa vía ESPN y STAR+
- 11:30 | Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea vía ESPN y STAR+
LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA
- 09:00 | Angers vs. Lorient
- 09:00 | AS Mónaco vs. Brest vía STAR+
- 09:00 | Nantes vs. Auxerre
- 09:00 | Toulouse vs. Ajaccio
- 11:00 | Lyon vs. Clermont vía STAR+
- 14:45 | PSG vs. Lens vía ESPN y STAR+
CHAMPIONSHIP DE INGLATERRA
- 07:00 | Blackburn Rovers vs. Cardiff City vía STAR+
- 10:00 | Blackpool vs. Sunderland vía STAR+
- 10:00 | Coventry City vs. Bristol City
- 10:00 | Huddersfield Twon vs. Luton Twon
- 10:00 | Millwall vs. Rotherdham United
Saber más