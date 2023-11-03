Redacción EC
¿Cómo y dónde ver ? La actividad en el deporte rey no se detiene y por ello en te mostramos la programación completa, con horarios y canales de transmisión, de todos los partidos de hoy, sábado 4 de noviembre del 2023. Además, puedes seguir en tiempo real los distintos resultados de la jornada futbolística.

Perú - Primera División

20:00 | Universitario vs Alianza Lima vía GOLPERU

Sudamérica Copa Libertadores

15:00 | Boca Juniors vs Fluminense vía Star+, Telefe, ESPN, FOX Sports

España - LaLiga

8:00 | Osasuna vs Girona vía Star+

10:15 | Real Betis vs Mallorca vía DIRECTV Sports

12:30 | Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla vía DIRECTV Sports

15:00 | Real Sociedad vs Barcelona vía ESPN2, ESPN3, Star+

Inglaterra - Premier League

7:30 | Fulham vs Manchester United vía Star+, ESPN

10:00 | Brentford vs West Ham United vía Star+, ESPN2

10:00 | Burnley vs Crystal Palace vía Star+

10:00 | Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion vía Star+, ESPN2

10:00 | Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth vía Star+

10:00 | Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton vía Star+

12:30 | Newcastle United vs Arsenal vía Star+

Italia - Serie A

9:00 | Salernitana vs Napoli vía Star+

12:00 | Atalanta vs Internazionale vía Star+, ESPN2

14:45 | Milan vs Udinese vía Star+, ESPN2

Bundesliga

9:30 | Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen vía Star+

12:30 | Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München vía ESPN3, Star+

Primeira Liga

10:30 | Chaves vs Benfica vía GolTV

13:00 | Famalicão vs Gil Vicente vía GolTV

Ligue 1

11:00 | Lorient vs Lens vía Star+

15:00 | Olympique Marseille vs Lille vía Star+

Superliga Argentina

13:00 | Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto vía Star+, ESPN Premium

19:30 | Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente vía Star+

Liga Pro

13:00 | Gualaceo vs Delfin vía Star+, GOLTV

15:30 | Guayaquil City vs Emelec vía GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+

18:00 | LDU Quito vs Independiente del Valle vía GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+, ESPN Premium

Liga MX

17:55 | Tigres UANL vs Atlético San Luis

20:00 | América vs Tijuana

22:05 | Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul

22:05 | Pachuca vs Monterrey

