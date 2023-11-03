¿Cómo y dónde ver fútbol en vivo? La actividad en el deporte rey no se detiene y por ello en El Comercio te mostramos la programación completa, con horarios y canales de transmisión, de todos los partidos de hoy, sábado 4 de noviembre del 2023. Además, puedes seguir en tiempo real los distintos resultados de la jornada futbolística.
Perú - Primera División
20:00 | Universitario vs Alianza Lima vía GOLPERU
Sudamérica Copa Libertadores
15:00 | Boca Juniors vs Fluminense vía Star+, Telefe, ESPN, FOX Sports
España - LaLiga
8:00 | Osasuna vs Girona vía Star+
10:15 | Real Betis vs Mallorca vía DIRECTV Sports
12:30 | Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla vía DIRECTV Sports
15:00 | Real Sociedad vs Barcelona vía ESPN2, ESPN3, Star+
Inglaterra - Premier League
7:30 | Fulham vs Manchester United vía Star+, ESPN
10:00 | Brentford vs West Ham United vía Star+, ESPN2
10:00 | Burnley vs Crystal Palace vía Star+
10:00 | Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion vía Star+, ESPN2
10:00 | Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth vía Star+
10:00 | Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton vía Star+
12:30 | Newcastle United vs Arsenal vía Star+
Italia - Serie A
9:00 | Salernitana vs Napoli vía Star+
12:00 | Atalanta vs Internazionale vía Star+, ESPN2
14:45 | Milan vs Udinese vía Star+, ESPN2
Bundesliga
9:30 | Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen vía Star+
12:30 | Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern München vía ESPN3, Star+
Primeira Liga
10:30 | Chaves vs Benfica vía GolTV
13:00 | Famalicão vs Gil Vicente vía GolTV
Ligue 1
11:00 | Lorient vs Lens vía Star+
15:00 | Olympique Marseille vs Lille vía Star+
Superliga Argentina
13:00 | Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto vía Star+, ESPN Premium
19:30 | Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente vía Star+
Liga Pro
13:00 | Gualaceo vs Delfin vía Star+, GOLTV
15:30 | Guayaquil City vs Emelec vía GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+
18:00 | LDU Quito vs Independiente del Valle vía GolTV Latinoamerica, Star+, ESPN Premium
Liga MX
17:55 | Tigres UANL vs Atlético San Luis
20:00 | América vs Tijuana
22:05 | Guadalajara vs Cruz Azul
22:05 | Pachuca vs Monterrey