Partidos de hoy, sábado 17 de octubre del 2026 EN VIVO: sigue la programación completa de los partidos del día para que no te pierdas ni un solo detalle. Hoy en LaLiga, Barcelona visita al Real Betis en La Cartuja y por la Liga 1 de Perú, Alianza Lima recibe en Matute a Atlético Grau. En la Premier League también hay acción con Chelsea, Liverpool y Manchester City. Y en la liga de Francia, PSG enfrenta al Estraburgo y Bayern Múnich medirá fuerzas ante el Leipzig por la Bundesliga.
A continuación te dejamos todos los horarios de los partidos, en qué canales lo transmiten y dónde verlos ONLINE por streaming desde cualquier dispositivo.
Partidos de hoy, sábado 17 de octubre del 2026 EN VIVO: horarios, canales TV y dónde ver ONLINE
Perú - Liga 1
- 15:00 Juan Pablo II College vs Sport Boys Liga 1 Max
- 18:00 Melgar vs Deportivo Garcilaso Liga 1 Max
- 20:30 Alianza Lima vs Atlético Grau Liga 1 Max
Inglaterra - Premier League
- 6:30 Everton vs Chelsea ESPN, Disney+ Premium
- 9:00 Brentford vs Liverpool Disney+ Premium
- 9:00 Fulham vs Hull City Disney+ Premium
- 9:00 Manchester City vs Ipswich Town ESPN 4, Disney+ Premium
- 11:30 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Disney+ Premium
España - LaLiga
- 7:00 Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid DIRECTV Sports
- 9:15 Villarreal vs Elche ESPN2, Disney+ Premium
- 11:30 Real Betis vs Barcelona DIRECTV Sports
- 14:00 Valencia vs Athletic Club ESPN3, Disney+ Premium
Italia - Serie A
- 8:00 Venezia vs Napoli ESPN3, Disney+ Premium
- 11:00 Bologna vs Internazionale ESPN3, Disney+ Premium
- 13:45 Roma vs Genoa ESPN2, Disney+ Premium
Alemania - Bundesliga
- 8:30 Elversberg vs Augsburg Disney+ Premium
- 8:30 Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart Disney+ Premium
- 8:30 Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Disney+ Premium
- 8:30 Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Disney+ Premium
- 8:30 Werder Bremen vs Paderborn Disney+ Premium
- 11:30 Bayern München vs RB Leipzig ESPN2, Disney+ Premium
Francia - Ligue 1
- 10:15 Strasbourg vs PSG ESPN 4, Disney+ Premium
- 13:45 Lille vs Brest Disney+ Premium
- 13:45 Troyes vs Lens Disney+ Premium
Argentina - Liga Profesional
- 13:00 Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors TNT Sports, Disney+ Premium
- 15:30 Independiente Rivadavia vs Tigre TNT Sports, Disney+ Premium
- 15:30 Platense vs Lanús ESPN Premium Argentina, Disney+ Premium
- 18:00 Atlético Tucumán vs Rosario Central ESPN Premium Argentina, Disney+ Premium
- 18:00 Vélez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia Mendoza TNT Sports, Disney+ Premium
Brasil - Brasileirão
- 16:00 Botafogo vs Chapecoense Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay
- 16:30 Atlético Mineiro vs Coritiba Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay
- 17:30 Athletico-PR vs Palmeiras Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay
- 19:00 São Paulo vs Vasco da Gama Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay
Colombia - Categoría Primera A
- 15:00 Boyacá Chicó vs Atlético Nacional RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
- 20:10 Medellín vs Once Caldas RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
EE. UU./Canadá - Major League Soccer
- 13:30 Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte Apple TV
- 15:30 Minnesota United vs St. Louis City Apple TV, TSN5, SiriusXM FC
- 18:30 Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Apple TV, SCCN, SiriusXM FC
- 18:30 New York RB vs Toronto FC Apple TV
- 18:30 Orlando City SC vs DC United Apple TV
- 18:30 New England vs Chicago Fire Apple TV
- 18:30 New York City vs Los Angeles FC Apple TV
- 19:30 Austin vs Vancouver Whitecaps Apple TV, SiriusXM FC
- 19:30 Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Apple TV
- 19:30 Sporting KC vs Real Salt Lake Apple TV
- 21:30 LA Galaxy vs San Diego Apple TV
- 21:30 Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Apple TV
- 21:30 SJ Earthquakes vs Nashville SC
- 21:30 Seattle Sounders FC vs CF Montréal Apple TV
México - Liga MX
- 18:00 Santos Laguna vs Querétaro ESPN2 Mexico, ViX, Disney+ Premium
- 18:07 Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo
- 20:00
- León vs América TUDN
- 20:00 Toluca vs Atlético San Luis Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN
- 22:10 Cruz Azul vs Juárez TUDN