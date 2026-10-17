Por Joao Muñoz Tineo

Partidos de hoy, sábado 17 de octubre del 2026 EN VIVO: sigue la programación completa de los partidos del día para que no te pierdas ni un solo detalle. Hoy en LaLiga, Barcelona visita al Real Betis en La Cartuja y por la Liga 1 de Perú, Alianza Lima recibe en Matute a Atlético Grau. En la Premier League también hay acción con Chelsea, Liverpool y Manchester City. Y en la liga de Francia, PSG enfrenta al Estraburgo y Bayern Múnich medirá fuerzas ante el Leipzig por la Bundesliga.

A continuación te dejamos todos los horarios de los partidos, en qué canales lo transmiten y dónde verlos ONLINE por streaming desde cualquier dispositivo.

Partidos de hoy, sábado 17 de octubre del 2026 EN VIVO: horarios, canales TV y dónde ver ONLINE

Perú - Liga 1

  • 15:00 Juan Pablo II College vs Sport Boys Liga 1 Max
  • 18:00 Melgar vs Deportivo Garcilaso Liga 1 Max
  • 20:30 Alianza Lima vs Atlético Grau Liga 1 Max

Inglaterra - Premier League

  • 6:30 Everton vs Chelsea ESPN, Disney+ Premium
  • 9:00 Brentford vs Liverpool Disney+ Premium
  • 9:00 Fulham vs Hull City Disney+ Premium
  • 9:00 Manchester City vs Ipswich Town ESPN 4, Disney+ Premium
  • 11:30 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Disney+ Premium

España - LaLiga

  • 7:00 Espanyol vs Atlético Madrid DIRECTV Sports
  • 9:15 Villarreal vs Elche ESPN2, Disney+ Premium
  • 11:30 Real Betis vs Barcelona DIRECTV Sports
  • 14:00 Valencia vs Athletic Club ESPN3, Disney+ Premium

Italia - Serie A

  • 8:00 Venezia vs Napoli ESPN3, Disney+ Premium
  • 11:00 Bologna vs Internazionale ESPN3, Disney+ Premium
  • 13:45 Roma vs Genoa ESPN2, Disney+ Premium

Alemania - Bundesliga

  • 8:30 Elversberg vs Augsburg Disney+ Premium
  • 8:30 Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart Disney+ Premium
  • 8:30 Schalke 04 vs Mainz 05 Disney+ Premium
  • 8:30 Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Disney+ Premium
  • 8:30 Werder Bremen vs Paderborn Disney+ Premium
  • 11:30 Bayern München vs RB Leipzig ESPN2, Disney+ Premium

Francia - Ligue 1

  • 10:15 Strasbourg vs PSG ESPN 4, Disney+ Premium
  • 13:45 Lille vs Brest Disney+ Premium
  • 13:45 Troyes vs Lens Disney+ Premium

Argentina - Liga Profesional

  • 13:00 Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors TNT Sports, Disney+ Premium
  • 15:30 Independiente Rivadavia vs Tigre TNT Sports, Disney+ Premium
  • 15:30 Platense vs Lanús ESPN Premium Argentina, Disney+ Premium
  • 18:00 Atlético Tucumán vs Rosario Central ESPN Premium Argentina, Disney+ Premium
  • 18:00 Vélez Sarsfield vs Gimnasia Mendoza TNT Sports, Disney+ Premium

Brasil - Brasileirão

  • 16:00 Botafogo vs Chapecoense Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay
  • 16:30 Atlético Mineiro vs Coritiba Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay
  • 17:30 Athletico-PR vs Palmeiras Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay
  • 19:00 São Paulo vs Vasco da Gama Fanatiz, SporTV, Premiere, Globoplay

Colombia - Categoría Primera A

  • 15:00 Boyacá Chicó vs Atlético Nacional RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol
  • 20:10 Medellín vs Once Caldas RCN Nuestra Tele, Win+ Futbol

EE. UU./Canadá - Major League Soccer

  • 13:30 Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte Apple TV
  • 15:30 Minnesota United vs St. Louis City Apple TV, TSN5, SiriusXM FC
  • 18:30 Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Apple TV, SCCN, SiriusXM FC
  • 18:30 New York RB vs Toronto FC Apple TV
  • 18:30 Orlando City SC vs DC United Apple TV
  • 18:30 New England vs Chicago Fire Apple TV
  • 18:30 New York City vs Los Angeles FC Apple TV
  • 19:30 Austin vs Vancouver Whitecaps Apple TV, SiriusXM FC
  • 19:30 Houston Dynamo vs Dallas Apple TV
  • 19:30 Sporting KC vs Real Salt Lake Apple TV
  • 21:30 LA Galaxy vs San Diego Apple TV
  • 21:30 Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Apple TV
  • 21:30 SJ Earthquakes vs Nashville SC
  • 21:30 Seattle Sounders FC vs CF Montréal Apple TV

México - Liga MX

  • 18:00 Santos Laguna vs Querétaro ESPN2 Mexico, ViX, Disney+ Premium
  • 18:07 Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo
  • 20:00
  • León vs América TUDN
  • 20:00 Toluca vs Atlético San Luis Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN
  • 22:10 Cruz Azul vs Juárez TUDN

Conforme a los criterios de

Trust Project
Tipo de trabajo:

NoticiasInformación basada en hechos y verificada de primera mano por el reportero, o reportada y verificada por fuentes expertas.