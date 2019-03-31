En el partido por la Superliga Argentina entre Racing Club vs. Tigre, Augusto Solari aprovechó un mal despeje de Gonzalo Marinelli para convertir el 1-0.
Racing Club vs. Tigre EN VIVO ONLINE: Augusto Solari aprovechó error del portero y convirtió el 1-0 | VIDEO
