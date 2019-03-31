Módulos Temas Día
Módulos Tomas de Canal
Hoy

Fútbol mundial

Racing Club vs. Tigre EN VIVO ONLINE: Augusto Solari aprovechó error del portero y convirtió el 1-0 | VIDEO

En el partido por la Superliga Argentina entre Racing Club vs. Tigre, Augusto Solari aprovechó un mal despeje de Gonzalo Marinelli para convertir el 1-0

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias
- / -

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias
- / -

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias
- / -

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias
- / -

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias
- / -

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias
- / -

Racing Club vs. Tigre: observa las mejores postales del partido por la Superliga Argentina. | Foto: Agencias

- / -

Redacción DT

En el partido por la Superliga Argentina entre Racing Club vs. Tigre, Augusto Solari aprovechó un mal despeje de Gonzalo Marinelli para convertir el 1-0.

Racing Club vs. Tigre EN VIVO: Augusto Solari aprovechó error del portero y convirtió el 1-0 | Foto: Captura

Racing Club vs. Tigre EN VIVO: Augusto Solari aprovechó error del portero y convirtió el 1-0 | VIDEO

Tags Relacionados:

Racing Club

Tigre

Superliga argentina

Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos
Fotogalerías
Ir a portada