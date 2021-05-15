Este sábado 15 de mayo habrá mucho fútbol a nivel nacional e internacional y en El Comercio repasamos la guía completa con los mejores partidos del día. En la presenta nota, mira horarios y canales para no perderte lo mejor del día. Asimismo, dando clic aquí, podrás ver los resultados de las mejores ligas del mundo.
MIRA: Fútbol en vivo: calendario, horarios, canales TV y cómo ver todos los partidos en directo
MIRA: Universitario vs. Ayacucho FC: cómo seguir la transmisión ONLINE del partido por la Liga 1
Inglaterra - Premier League
- 6:30 | Burnley vs Leeds United vía ESPN
- 9:00 | Southampton vs Fulham vía ESPN Play
- 14:00 | Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United vía ESPN Play
Italia - Serie A
- 8:00 | Spezia vs Torino vía ESPN Play
- 8:00 | Genoa vs Atalanta vía ESPN Play
- 11:00 | Juventus vs Internazionale vía ESPN
- 13:45 | Roma vs Lazio vía ESPN Sur
Alemania - Bundesliga
- 8:30 | Hertha BSC vs Köln vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Augsburg vs Werder Bremen vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Freiburg vs Bayern München vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Borussia M’gladbach vs Stuttgart vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt vía Onefootball
Portugal - Primeira Liga
- 9:30 | Farense vs Tondela vía Sport TV4
- 9:30 | Boavista vs Portimonense vía Sport TV3
- 12:00 | Benfica vs Sporting CP vía GolTV Latinoamerica
- 14:30 | Rio Ave vs Porto vía GolTV Latinoamerica
Inglaterra - FA Cup
- 11:30 | Chelsea vs Leicester City vía ESPN Play
Argentina - Superliga Argentina
- 15:30 | Estudiantes vs Independiente vía AFA Play
- 19:00 | Colón vs Talleres Córdoba vía AFA Play
Bolivia - Liga de Futbol
- 14:00 | Real Potosí vs The Strongest vía Tigo Sports
- 16:15 | Royal Pari vs Wilstermann vía Tigo Sports
- 18:30 | Aurora vs San José vía Tigo Sports
Ecuador - Primera A
- 14:00 | Olmedo vs Independiente del Valle vía GOLTV Play
- 16:30 | Universidad Católica vs Delfin vía GolTV Latinoamerica
- 19:00 | Emelec vs Guayaquil City vía GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay - Primera División
- 16:45 | Sol de América vs Sportivo Luqueño vía Tigo Sports Paraguay
- 19:00 | 12 de Octubre vs Guaireña vía Tigo Sports Paraguay
Perú - Primera Division
- 11:00 | Binacional vs César Vallejo vía Gol Perú
- 13:15 | Deportivo Municipal vs Cusco vía Gol Perú
- 15:30 | Ayacucho vs Universitario vía Gol Perú
- 18:00 | Cienciano vs Universidad San Martín vía Gol Perú
Uruguay - Primera Division
- 13:00 | Villa Española vs Progreso vía VTV+
- 15:15 | Wanderers vs Boston River vía VTV+
- 17:30 | Torque vs Sud América vía VTV+
Venezuela - Primera División
- 16:00 | Deportivo La Guaira vs Gran Valencia vía GOLTV Play
- 18:15 | Deportivo Táchira vs Estudiantes Mérida vía GOLTV Play
EE. UU./Canadá - Major League Soccer
- 12:08 | New York City vs Toronto FC vía ESPN
- 14:50 | LA Galaxy vs Austin vía ESPN Play
- 18:08 | Atlanta United vs Montreal Impact vía ESPN Play
- 18:38 | Philadelphia Union vs New York RB vía ESPN Play
- 19:08 | Minnesota United vs Dallas vía ESPN Play
- 20:08 | Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo vía ESPN Play
- 20:38 | Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC vía ESPN Play
- 21:08 | SJ Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers vía ESPN Play
México - Liga MX
- 19:00 | Puebla vs Atlas vía fuboTV
- 21:00 | Cruz Azul vs Toluca vía fuboTV
