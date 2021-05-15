Partidos de hoy, 15 de mayo: programación TV para ver fútbol en vivo y en directo. (Foto: AFP)
Redacción EC

Este sábado 15 de mayo habrá mucho fútbol a nivel nacional e internacional y en El Comercio repasamos la guía completa con los mejores. En la presenta nota, mira horarios y canales para no perderte lo mejor del día. Asimismo, dando clic aquí, podrás ver los de las mejores ligas del mundo.

Inglaterra - Premier League

  • 6:30 | Burnley vs Leeds United vía ESPN
  • 9:00 | Southampton vs Fulham vía ESPN Play
  • 14:00 | Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United vía ESPN Play

Italia - Serie A

  • 8:00 | Spezia vs Torino vía ESPN Play
  • 8:00 | Genoa vs Atalanta vía ESPN Play
  • 11:00 | Juventus vs Internazionale vía ESPN
  • 13:45 | Roma vs Lazio vía ESPN Sur

Alemania - Bundesliga

  • 8:30 | Hertha BSC vs Köln vía Onefootball
  • 8:30 | Augsburg vs Werder Bremen vía Onefootball
  • 8:30 | Freiburg vs Bayern München vía Onefootball
  • 8:30 | Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim vía Onefootball
  • 8:30 | Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin vía Onefootball
  • 8:30 | Borussia M’gladbach vs Stuttgart vía Onefootball
  • 8:30 | Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt vía Onefootball

Portugal - Primeira Liga

  • 9:30 | Farense vs Tondela vía Sport TV4
  • 9:30 | Boavista vs Portimonense vía Sport TV3
  • 12:00 | Benfica vs Sporting CP vía GolTV Latinoamerica
  • 14:30 | Rio Ave vs Porto vía GolTV Latinoamerica

Inglaterra - FA Cup

  • 11:30 | Chelsea vs Leicester City vía ESPN Play

Argentina - Superliga Argentina

  • 15:30 | Estudiantes vs Independiente vía AFA Play
  • 19:00 | Colón vs Talleres Córdoba vía AFA Play

Bolivia - Liga de Futbol

  • 14:00 | Real Potosí vs The Strongest vía Tigo Sports
  • 16:15 | Royal Pari vs Wilstermann vía Tigo Sports
  • 18:30 | Aurora vs San José vía Tigo Sports

Ecuador - Primera A

  • 14:00 | Olmedo vs Independiente del Valle vía GOLTV Play
  • 16:30 | Universidad Católica vs Delfin vía GolTV Latinoamerica
  • 19:00 | Emelec vs Guayaquil City vía GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay - Primera División

  • 16:45 | Sol de América vs Sportivo Luqueño vía Tigo Sports Paraguay
  • 19:00 | 12 de Octubre vs Guaireña vía Tigo Sports Paraguay

Perú - Primera Division

  • 11:00 | Binacional vs César Vallejo vía Gol Perú
  • 13:15 | Deportivo Municipal vs Cusco vía Gol Perú
  • 15:30 | Ayacucho vs Universitario vía Gol Perú
  • 18:00 | Cienciano vs Universidad San Martín vía Gol Perú

Uruguay - Primera Division

  • 13:00 | Villa Española vs Progreso vía VTV+
  • 15:15 | Wanderers vs Boston River vía VTV+
  • 17:30 | Torque vs Sud América vía VTV+

Venezuela - Primera División

  • 16:00 | Deportivo La Guaira vs Gran Valencia vía GOLTV Play
  • 18:15 | Deportivo Táchira vs Estudiantes Mérida vía GOLTV Play

EE. UU./Canadá - Major League Soccer

  • 12:08 | New York City vs Toronto FC vía ESPN
  • 14:50 | LA Galaxy vs Austin vía ESPN Play
  • 18:08 | Atlanta United vs Montreal Impact vía ESPN Play
  • 18:38 | Philadelphia Union vs New York RB vía ESPN Play
  • 19:08 | Minnesota United vs Dallas vía ESPN Play
  • 20:08 | Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo vía ESPN Play
  • 20:38 | Real Salt Lake vs Nashville SC vía ESPN Play
  • 21:08 | SJ Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers vía ESPN Play

México - Liga MX

  • 19:00 | Puebla vs Atlas vía fuboTV
  • 21:00 | Cruz Azul vs Toluca vía fuboTV

