Este sábado 24 de abril habrá mucho fútbol a nivel nacional e internacional y en El Comercio repasamos la guía completa con los mejores partidos del día. En la presenta nota, mira horarios y canales para no perderte lo mejor del día. Asimismo, dando clic aquí, podrás ver los resultados de las mejores ligas del mundo.
Inglaterra - Premier League
- 6:30 | Liverpool vs Newcastle United vía ESPN2
- 11:30 | West Ham United vs Chelsea vía ESPN3
- 14:00 | Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion vía ESPN Play
España - La Liga
- 7:00 | Elche vs Levante vía ESPN3
- 9:15 | Real Valladolid vs Cádiz vía DIRECTV Sports
- 11:30 | Valencia vs Deportivo Alavés vía DIRECTV Sports
- 14:00 | Real Madrid vs Real Betis vía ESPN2 Sur
Italia - Serie A
- 8:00 | Genoa vs Spezia vía ESPN Play
- 11:00 | Parma vs Crotone vía ESPN Play
- 13:45 | Sassuolo vs Sampdoria vía ESPN Play
Alemania - Bundesliga
- 8:30 | vía Freiburg vs Hoffenheim vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Mainz 05 vs Bayern München vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen vía Onefootball
- 8:30 | Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund vía Onefootball
- 11:30 | Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt vía Onefootball
Francia - Ligue 1
- 6:00 | Saint-Étienne vs Brest vía DIRECTV Sports
- 10:00 | Metz vs PSG vía ESPN2
Argentina - Superliga Argentina
- 11:30 | Patronato vs Sarmiento vía AFA Play
- 13:45 | Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield vía AFA Play
- 16:00 | Huracán vs Boca Juniors vía AFA Play
- 19:00 | Unión Santa Fe vs Independiente vía AFA Play
Bolivia - Liga de Futbol
- 14:00 | Oriente Petrolero vs Always Ready vía Tigo Sports Bolivia
- 16:15 | San José vs Guabirá vía Tigo Sports Bolivia
Chile - Primera División
- 11:00 | Antofagasta vs Cobresal vía Estadio TNT Sports
- 14:30 | La Serena vs Unión Española vía Estadio TNT Sports
- 17:00 | O’Higgins vs Unión La Calera vía Estadio TNT Sports
- 19:30 | Santiago Wanderers vs Ñublense vía Estadio TNT Sports
Colombia - Primera A
- 15:30 | América de Cali vs Millonarios vía RCN Nuestra Tele
Ecuador - Primera A
- 15:00 | Manta vs Independiente del Valle vía GOLTV Play
- 17:30 | LDU Quito vs Macará vía GolTV Latinoamérica
- 20:00 | Barcelona vs Delfin vía GolTV Latinoamérica
Paraguay - Primera División
- 19:00 | Olimpia vs Guaraní vía Tigo Sports Paraguay
Perú - Primera Division
- 11:00 | Alianza Universidad vs Sport Boys vía Gol Perú
- 13:15 | Melgar vs Universidad San Martín vía Gol Perú
- 15:30 | Alianza Lima vs César Vallejo vía Gol Perú
Venezuela - Primera División
- 15:00 | Zulia vs Deportivo Táchira vía GOLTV Play
- 17:15 | Academia Puerto Cabello vs Deportivo La Guaira vía GOLTV Play
Asia - Liga de Campeones de la AFC
- 12:45 | Al Ahli vs Al Duhail vía ESPN Play
- 14:00 | Al Ahli vs AGMK vía ESPN Play
- 14:00 | Istiqlol vs Al Hilal vía ESPN Play
- 15:15 | Esteghlal vs Al Duhail vía ESPN Play
Major League Soccer
- 12:08 | New York City vs Cincinnati vía ESPN Play
- 13:08 | Nashville SC vs Montreal Impact vía Sky Go UK
- 14:08 | Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps vía ESPN Play
- 14:50 | SJ Earthquakes vs Dallas vía ESPN Play
- 17:08 | Los Angeles FC vs Seattle Sounders FC vía ESPN Play
- 19:08 | New England vs DC United vía ESPN Play
- 19:08 | Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire vía ESPN Play
- 19:08 | Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami vía ESPN Play
- 19:08 | Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake vía ESPN Play
- 20:08 | Colorado Rapids vs Austin vía ESPN Play
- 21:38 | Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo vía ESPN Play
México - Liga MX
- 17:00 | Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis vía TUDN USA
- 19:00 | Atlas vs Guadalajara vía Arena Sport 1
- 21:00 | Tigres UANL vs Monterrey vía fuboTV
