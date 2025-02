Alianza Lima's Bolivian goalkeeper #23 Guillermo Viscarra celebrates with teammates their victory in the penalty shout out of the Copa Libertadores qualification second round second leg football match between Argentina's Boca Juniors and Peru's Alianza Lima at the Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires on February 25, 2025. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

JUAN MABROMATA