Universitario's Chilean midfielder Rodrigo Ure�a (L) and Junior's midfielder Didier Moreno fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores group stage first leg football match between Colombia's Junior and Peru's Universitario at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)

