Cerro Porteno's defender #05 Jorge Morel (L) and Melgar's midfielder #26 Kenji Cabrera fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores qualification third-round first-leg football match between Peru's Melgar and Paraguay's Cerro Porteno at the UNSA Monumental Stadium in Arequipa, Peru, on March 5, 2025. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP)

