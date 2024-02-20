/ NoticiasInformación basada en hechos y verificada de primera mano por el reportero, o reportada y verificada por fuentes expertas.
| Informativo
Matheus Robson marcó el 3-1 de Always Ready vs Sporting Cristal en El Alto por Segunda Fase de la Copa Libertadores.
ZURDAZO INATAJABLE: tremendo remate de Robson para poner el 3-1 parcial de Always Ready ante Sporting Cristal en la CONMEBOL #Libertadores.— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 21, 2024
📺 Mirá la CONMEBOL #Libertadores por #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/c5TV6EvJr7
