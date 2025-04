FC Sao Paulo's head coach Paulo Autuori attends a press conference on the football Audi Cup in Munich, southern Germany, on July 30, 2013. The Audi Cup football matches of Bayern Munich of Germany, FC Sao Paulo of Brazil, Manchester City of Great Britian, and AC Milan of Italy will take place in Munich on July 31 and August 1, 2013. AFP PHOTO/CHRISTOF STACHE (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

