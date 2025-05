America's midfielder #28 Erick Sanchez (C), America's midfielder #06 Jonathan dos Santos (L) and Toluca's Uruguayan defender #04 Bruno Mendez fight for the ball during the Liga MX Clausura tournament final first leg football match between America and Toluca at Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in Mexico City on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)

/

RODRIGO OROPEZA