Kansas City (United States), 19/01/2020.- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins catches a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of their AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, 19 January 2020. The winner will face either the Green Bay Packers or the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on 02 February 2020 (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/REED HOFFMAN