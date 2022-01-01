Dakar 2022 en vivo online: a qué hora y dónde ver la competencia

Stéphane Peterhansel en acción.
El Rally Dakar 2022 se disputará en Arabia Saudita. La largada y el final del certamen se producirá en Yeda. Además, recorrerá otras regiones: Hail, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riad, Ad Dawadimi, Wadi ad-Dawasir y Bisha.
Declaraciones de Stéphane Peterhansel.
El evento del Dakar 2022 desde Arabia Saudita lo podrás ver por la señal de ESPN o seguir el minuto a minuto en El Comercio
Daniel Sanders quedó primero en el Stage 1A.
Daniel Sanders
Pablo Quintanilla
Ross Branch
Las motos ya se alistan para empezar con su recorrido en el Dakar 2022.
Horarios y ruta del Dakar 2022.
Jeddah Hail
595km - SS: 19km
SS (GMT+3)
7:47
10:20
14:24
¡Bienvenidos, amigos de El Comercio, al minuto a minuto del Dakar 2022 ! Aquí te mostraremos las últimas noticias de este importante compromiso.
Declaraciones de Nacho Cornejo.