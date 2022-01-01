| NoticiasInformación basada en hechos y verificada de primera mano por el reportero, o reportada y verificada por fuentes expertas.

Dakar 2022 en vivo online: a qué hora y dónde ver la competencia

Rally Dakar 2022 inicia hoy. Sigue el minuto a minuto de la competencia en vivo desde Arabia Saudita.

Rally Dakar 2022 inicia hoy. Sigue el minuto a minuto de la competencia en vivo desde Arabia Saudita. (Foto: Twitter)
Redacción EC
08:53 |

Declaraciones de Nacho Cornejo.

08:45 |

Stéphane Peterhansel en acción.

08:28 | ¿Dónde se realiza el Dakar 2022?

El Rally Dakar 2022 se disputará en Arabia Saudita. La largada y el final del certamen se producirá en Yeda. Además, recorrerá otras regiones: Hail, Al Artawiyah, Al Qaisumah, Riad, Ad Dawadimi, Wadi ad-Dawasir y Bisha.

08:07 |

Declaraciones de Stéphane Peterhansel.

08:02 | ¿Qué canal transmite el Dakar 2022?

El evento del Dakar 2022 desde Arabia Saudita lo podrás ver por la señal de ESPN o seguir el minuto a minuto en El Comercio, ingresa aquí .

07:58 |

Daniel Sanders quedó primero en el Stage 1A.

07:51 |

Las motos ya se alistan para empezar con su recorrido en el Dakar 2022.

07:50 |

Horarios y ruta del Dakar 2022.

07:46 |

¡Bienvenidos, amigos de El Comercio, al minuto a minuto del Dakar 2022 ! Aquí te mostraremos las últimas noticias de este importante compromiso.

