1/9

US boxer Deontay Wilder (L) and British boxer Tyson Fury get into an altercation during their press conference February 19, 2020 at the MGM Grand Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The boxers will fight for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight Championship Title on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. / AFP / John Gurzinski