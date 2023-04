HISTORY MAKER 🤩🇵🇪@diegoelias96 will become the first ever South American World No.1 on Monday morning!



What a season it has been for 'the Puma', and he will become the fourth man to sit at the top of the rankings this season 📈#BritOpen23 #WhereLegendsAreMade pic.twitter.com/dbgJVtyjnC