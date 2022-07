¡¡CAMPEONA DEL MUNDO!!



Kimberly García León 🇵🇪 claims the first 🥇 of these #WorldAthleticsChamps in a national record time of 1:26:58 in the women's 20km race walk.



It's the first ever world medal of any kind for Peru at senior level! pic.twitter.com/ZqoNb3mVmq