Los Angeles (United States), 08/03/2023.- Former player Pau Gasol (R) delivers a speech during his jersey number 16 retirement ceremony at half-time of the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 March 2023. The Spanish athlete played with the Lakers from 2008 to 2014. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

/

ETIENNE LAURENT