At the APEC CEO Summit in Peru, President Dina Boluarte emphasized in her opening address that the country remains open to investments from around the world. She highlighted Peru’s strong international reserves and an inflation rate among the lowest in Latin America.

“Peru opens its doors and welcomes capital and investment funds from all over the world, offering foreign investors legal and economic stability, along with clear rules that guarantee sustainable growth,” Boluarte stated during her appearance at the 2024 APEC CEO Summit.

In her speech, she also added that Peru has prioritized consolidating post-pandemic economic recovery and sustainable development by empowering and building capacities in sectors with economic potential.

In this regard, Boluarte emphasized that Peru is “moving firmly along the path of economic reactivation, with a GDP growth of over 3% expected by the end of 2024.” She also highlighted Peru’s monetary and fiscal strength, solid international reserves, and an inflation rate that ranks among the lowest in Latin America.

“Projects like Chavimochic, Alto Piura, Iruro, Chinecas, and Majes Siguas will boost Peru’s competitiveness and position it as one of the world’s food sources. And, of course, our mega-port in Chancay, alongside our port in Callao, will revolutionize trade and stimulate the economy in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Dina Boluarte.

“Peru is filled with investment opportunities across various sectors, from infrastructure and mining to technology, renewable energy, and tourism. We invite everyone, without exception, to take part in our growth and development. We have free trade agreements with over 55 economies or trade blocs, and we are a robust economy committed to sustainable development. We believe in the significance of the milestones achieved at APEC Peru 2024,” she concluded.

The president asserted that her administration has been promoting private investment by unlocking key projects that will mark a turning point in Peru’s economy.