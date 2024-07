Washington (United States), 11/07/2024.- (FILE) - US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 75th Anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 10 July 2024 (reissued 21 July 2024). Joe Biden on 21 July announced he would not seek re-election in November 2024. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term”, Biden announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

