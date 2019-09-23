Chef latino Carl Ruiz muere a los 44 años

El chef estadounidense de ascendencia latina Carl Ruiz falleció este domingo a las 44 años. Así lo confirmaron sus colegas del restaurante que dirigía en Nueva York "La Cubana".
"En nombre de la familia 'La Cubana', con gran pesar, nos entristece profundamente compartir el fallecimiento de nuestro querido chef ejecutivo Carl Ruiz (...) No hay palabras que puedan expresar nuestra tristeza por la repentina pérdida de nuestro querido amigo y hermano", dice el comunicado compartido en su cuenta de Instagram.
On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl's larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl's legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. . To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs. . We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy 🙏🏽
Precisamente en esta red social, el chef había publicado su última fotografía, la cual también se la dedicó a la comida como de costumbre. "Deliciosos pasteles de cangrejo con col rizada y frijoles rojos y arroz. Cielo", escribió.
Carl Ruiz había alcanzado reconocimiento por participar en emisiones del canal de televisión The Food Network, en el que hacía gala de su éxito en el rubro gastronómico; pues había abierto diversos restaurantes de la región. Además, se caracterizaba por explorar nuevos sabores alrededor del mundo.
Diversos colegas de la cocina se despidieron de Carl Ruiz. Uno de ellos fue el también chef Guy Fieri. "A lo largo de los años, he conocido a muchas personas excelentes, pero un amigo como Carl es uno en 100 millones", escribió en Instagram.
I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ’The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.
Por su parte, los chef Jet Tila y Alex Guarnaschelli hicieron lo propio dedicándole conmovedores mensajes de despedida a quien fuera su amigo. "Tú nos enseñaste cómo disfrutar cada momento al máximo", dijo Tila. "Este hombre era de alguna manera paternal, reconfortante, sabio, imprudente, brillante, perversamente divertido y único, todo en uno", escribió Guarnaschelli.
You taught us how to enjoy every moment to the fullest and not live wondering what if! You are gone way too soon @carlruiz ! I will always be #ruizing! You will be remembered by us all! #RIP my friend. Thank you @guyfieri for bringing Carl into all of our lives. #GGG pic.twitter.com/4g3Xyfq9kH— Jet Tila (@jettila) September 22, 2019
Can’t explain the profound specialness of some people. This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny and unique all rolled into one. My life will be lonelier without him. Love you Carl. I will make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza as best I can without your support. Rest In Peace. No commenting on this post. Just take a moment to think about @saborchef and the loss of him. 💔
