Chef latino Carl Ruiz muere a los 44 años

El también dueño del restaurante "La Cubana" había ganado reconocimiento en Nueva York. Sus colegas se despiden de él

Carl Ruiz

Carl Ruiz es dueño de "La Cubana". (Foto: Difusión)

Redacción Luces

El chef estadounidense de ascendencia latina Carl Ruiz falleció este domingo a las 44 años. Así lo confirmaron sus colegas del restaurante que dirigía en Nueva York "La Cubana".

"En nombre de la familia 'La Cubana', con gran pesar, nos entristece profundamente compartir el fallecimiento de nuestro querido chef ejecutivo Carl Ruiz (...) No hay palabras que puedan expresar nuestra tristeza por la repentina pérdida de nuestro querido amigo y hermano", dice el comunicado compartido en su cuenta de Instagram.

Precisamente en esta red social, el chef había publicado su última fotografía, la cual también se la dedicó a la comida como de costumbre. "Deliciosos pasteles de cangrejo con col rizada y frijoles rojos y arroz. Cielo", escribió.

Carl Ruiz había alcanzado reconocimiento por participar en emisiones del canal de televisión The Food Network, en el que hacía gala de su éxito en el rubro gastronómico; pues había abierto diversos restaurantes de la región. Además, se caracterizaba por explorar nuevos sabores alrededor del mundo.

Diversos colegas de la cocina se despidieron de Carl Ruiz. Uno de ellos fue el también chef Guy Fieri. "A lo largo de los años, he conocido a muchas personas excelentes, pero un amigo como Carl es uno en 100 millones", escribió en Instagram.

Por su parte, los chef Jet Tila y Alex Guarnaschelli hicieron lo propio dedicándole conmovedores mensajes de despedida a quien fuera su amigo. "Tú nos enseñaste cómo disfrutar cada momento al máximo", dijo Tila. "Este hombre era de alguna manera paternal, reconfortante, sabio, imprudente, brillante, perversamente divertido y único, todo en uno", escribió Guarnaschelli.

Carl Ruiz


