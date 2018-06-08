La estrella de programas gastronómicos de CNN Anthony Bourdain fue hallado muerto este viernes en Francia, informó el canal. Celebridades y amigos del chef han lamentado en las redes sociales su partida.
A continuación, una serie de reacciones a su fallecimiento:
Gordon Ramsay, chef:
"Aturdido y entristecido por la pérdida de Anthony Bourdain. Trajo el mundo a nuestros hogares e inspiró a mucha gente a explorar culturas y ciudades a través de su comida".
Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 8 de junio de 2018
Jaime Oliver, chef:
"Tengo que decir que estoy en shock total al saber que el increíble Bourdain acaba de morir. Realmente rompió el molde, empujó la conversación culinaria. Descansa en paz. Mis pensamientos y amor para toda su familia y amigos cercanos".
I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH— Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) 8 de junio de 2018
Mia Farrow, actriz:
"Tal vez todos queríamos salir con él. Él era genial, divertido, franco, perspicaz. Él nos presentó a tierras lejanas y a personas con diferentes tradiciones. Y sin predicar nunca, nos recordó que los humanos somos mucho más parecidos que diferentes. Gracias, Anthony Bourdain"
Maybe we all wanted to hang out with him. He was that cool, fun, frank, insightful. He introduced us to distant lands and to people with different traditions. And without ever preaching, he reminded us that we humans are far more alike than different. Thank you Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/QMznx4JMhS— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) 8 de junio de 2018
Christine Teigen, modelo y conductora de televisión:
"Anthony. Uno de mis ídolos. Sin complejos, apasionado y uno de los mejores contadores de historias del planeta. Gracias por hacer la comida tan emocionante. Y siempre defendiendo lo que está bien. Horrible. ¿Por qué? ¿por qué? Ten paz ahora".
Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 8 de junio de 2018
Megyn Kelly, periodista en Fox News :
"Noticias increíblemente tristes sobre Anthony Bourdain. Enviando amor a su familia, incluyendo a su familia de CNN, quien debe estar sufriendo terriblemente hoy".
Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) 8 de junio de 2018
Jake Tapper, periodista de CNN:
"Esto es tan horrible. Anthony Bourdain, de 61 años, murió. Él se quitó la vida. Estaba en Francia trabajando en un próximo episodio de su galardonada serie CNN. Su amigo íntimo Eric Ripert, el chef francés, encontró a Bourdain en su habitación de hotel la mañana del viernes".
This is so awful.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) 8 de junio de 2018
Anthony Bourdain, 61, has died. He took his own life.
He was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.
Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrofísico y amigo:
Un amigo de"Star Talk Radio". Un amigo de "Food & Culture". Un amigo para todos nosotros. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018).
A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) 8 de junio de 2018
Nigella Lawson, chef y presentadora de televisión:
"Con el corazón roto al enterarse de la muerte de Tony Bourdain. Insoportable para su familia y novia. Me voy a Twitter por un tiempo".
Heartbroken to hear about Tony Bourdain’s death. Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) 8 de junio de 2018
Boy George, cantante:
"No puedo creer las tristes noticias sobre Anthony Bourdain".
Cannot believe the sad news about @Bourdain— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) 8 de junio de 2018
