Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Chefs

Anthony Bourdain murió: las reacciones celebridades de la cocina y del espectáculo

Amigos y diversos personajes del mundo gastronómico y de la televisión lamentaron el fallecimiento de Anthony Bourdain

Redacción EC

La estrella de programas gastronómicos de CNN Anthony Bourdain fue hallado muerto este viernes en Francia, informó el canal. Celebridades y amigos del chef han lamentado en las redes sociales su partida.

A continuación, una serie de reacciones a su fallecimiento:

Gordon Ramsay, chef:

"Aturdido y entristecido por la pérdida de Anthony Bourdain. Trajo el mundo a nuestros hogares e inspiró a mucha gente a explorar culturas y ciudades a través de su comida".

Jaime Oliver, chef:

"Tengo que decir que estoy en shock total al saber que el increíble Bourdain acaba de morir. Realmente rompió el molde, empujó la conversación culinaria. Descansa en paz. Mis pensamientos y amor para toda su familia y amigos cercanos".

Mia Farrow, actriz:
"Tal vez todos queríamos salir con él. Él era genial, divertido, franco, perspicaz. Él nos presentó a tierras lejanas y a personas con diferentes tradiciones. Y sin predicar nunca, nos recordó que los humanos somos mucho más parecidos que diferentes. Gracias, Anthony Bourdain"

 Christine Teigen, modelo y conductora de televisión:

"Anthony. Uno de mis ídolos. Sin complejos, apasionado y uno de los mejores contadores de historias del planeta. Gracias por hacer la comida tan emocionante. Y siempre defendiendo lo que está bien. Horrible. ¿Por qué? ¿por qué? Ten paz ahora".

Megyn Kelly, periodista en Fox News :

"Noticias increíblemente tristes sobre Anthony Bourdain. Enviando amor a su familia, incluyendo a su familia de CNN, quien debe estar sufriendo terriblemente hoy".

Jake Tapper, periodista de CNN:
"Esto es tan horrible. Anthony Bourdain, de 61 años, murió. Él se quitó la vida. Estaba en Francia trabajando en un próximo episodio de su galardonada serie CNN. Su amigo íntimo Eric Ripert, el chef francés, encontró a Bourdain en su habitación de hotel la mañana del viernes".

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrofísico y amigo:
Un amigo de"Star Talk Radio". Un amigo de "Food & Culture". Un amigo para todos nosotros. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018).

Nigella Lawson, chef y presentadora de televisión:
"Con el corazón roto al enterarse de la muerte de Tony Bourdain. Insoportable para su familia y novia. Me voy a Twitter por un tiempo".

Boy George, cantante:
"No puedo creer las tristes noticias sobre Anthony Bourdain".

Tags Relacionados:

Anthony Bourdain

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIrMundial 2018Ir a Somos
Fotogalerías
Hoy
Ir a portada