Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Virales

Instagram: chimpancé abraza a pareja que lo rescató y conmueve a miles | VIDEO

Esta historia conmovedora que te alegrará el día. Una pareja cuidó a este chimpancé en Estados Unidos y al reencontrarlo protagonizaron tierno momento

Redacción EC

El video del reencuentro entre un chimpancé de nombre Limbaniy una pareja que lo cuidó durante tiempos difíciles es tendencia en la red social Instagram. La historia ocurrió en Estados Unidos y te la contamos a continuación.

Limbani nació con neumonía y desde muy pequeño fue rechazado por su mamá y es por ello que Jorge y Tania Sánchez, sus padres adoptivos, le salvaron la vida cuidándolo por varias semanas. Actualmente tiene 22 meses de vida.

Mario Tabraue, director del Zoological Widlife Foundation Miami (donde ahora vive el chimpancé), sostuvo a 7 News que la pareja llevaba a Limbani al médico y le hacían terapias con su nebulizador dos veces al día.

“Lo hicieron todo y Limbani se hizo muy amigo de ellos (…) Siente que es parte de la familia”, indicó.

Hace poco, Jorge y Tania visitaron al chimpancé y el animal al ver que ellos ingresaban a la habitación se emocionó y les dio un fuerte abrazo a cada uno. El emotivo momento fue compartido en Instagram y muchos usuarios quedaron enternecidos.

Tags Relacionados:

Instagram

Limbani

Instagram viral

Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIrMundial 2018Ir a Somos
Fotogalerías
Hoy
Ir a portada