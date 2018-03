Chris Evans has a theory about tap dancing. “Tap is waiting to have its day,” he told our reporter @ugwu one recent afternoon. The 36-year-old — you probably know him as Captain America — tapped as a child and still has sincere reverence for the form. His theory is that tap dancing today, like competitive hip-hop dancing in the early 2000s, is ripe for a comeback. “If you walk down the street and you see someone tapping,” you stop in your tracks, he said, “because it’s awesome.” Twice a week since he’s been living in New York, Chris has taken refuge in tap. He’s not prepping for any role in particular, although he’s hard at work on a pivotal one: his Broadway debut, as a charming but manipulative cop in Kenneth Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero,” which opens March 26 at the Helen Hayes Theater. For the play, he recently grew a formidable #mustache and gained a super power of a different sort. “People don’t recognize me at all,” he said. “I can look them right in the eye — it’s like I’m invisible.” Visit the link in our profile to read @ugwu’s interview with #ChrisEvans, and to see more photos by @eriktanner.

