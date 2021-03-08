El último domingo 7 de marzo se realizó la edición número 26 de los Critics Choice Awards 2021, premiación de la Asociación de críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá, la cual se llevó a cabo en el Barkes Hangar de Santa Mónica (California).
La ceremonia, que fue conducida por Taye Diggs por tercera vez consecutiva y en la que estrellas como Gal Gadot, Zendaya y más estuvieron encargadas de presentar algunos premios, tuvo momentos presenciales y algunos remotos debido a la pandemia de coronavirus (COVID-19).
En esta entrega de galardones se reconoció a las mejores producciones de cine y televisión del año, teniendo 20 categorías de cine y 19 de televisión. A continuación, te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2021:
CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
- “Nomadland” — GANADOR
- “One Night in Miami”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
- David Fincher, “Mank”
- Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods”
- Regina King, “One Night in Miami”
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” — GANADOR
MEJOR ACTOR
- Ben Affleck, “The Way Back”
- Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — GANADOR
- Tom Hanks, “News of the World”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
- Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”
- Gary Oldman, “Mank”
- Steven Yeun, “Minari”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
- Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” — GANADOR
- Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — GANADOR
- Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
- Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — GANADOR
- Ellen Burstyn, “Pieces of a Woman”
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN
- Ryder Allen, “Palmer”
- Ibrahima Gueye, “The Life Ahead”
- Alan Kim, “Minari” — GANADOR
- Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
- Caoilinn Springall, “The Midnight Sky”
- Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
MEJOR REPARTO
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Minari”
- “One Night in Miami”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — GANADOR
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
- “Promising Young Woman” — GANADOR
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- “The Father”
- “First Cow”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “News of the World”
- “Nomadland” — GANADOR
- “One Night in Miami”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- “Emma”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “Mank” — GANADOR
- “News of the World”
- “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
- “Tenet”
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “First Cow”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
- “Nomadland” — GANADOR
- “Tenet”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- “Emma”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — GANADOR
- “Mank”
- “Mulan”
- “The Personal History of David Copperfield”
- “Promising Young Woman”
MEJOR EDICIÓN (Dos ganadores)
- “The Father”
- “Mank”
- “Nomadland”
- “Sound of Metal” — GANADOR
- “Tenet”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — GANADOR
MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE
- “Emma”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — GANADOR
- “Mank”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- “Greyhound”
- “The Invisible Man”
- “Mank”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mulan”
- “Tenet” — GANADOR
- “Wonder Woman 1984”
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul” — GANADOR
- “Tenet”
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” — “Husavik (My Home Town)”
- “The Life Ahead” – “Io Si (Seen)”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah” — “Fight for You”
- “One Night in Miami” — “Speak Now” — GANADOR
- “The Outpost” — “Everybody Cries”
- “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — “Tigress & Tweed”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
- “Another Round”
- “Collective”
- “La Llorona”
- “The Life Ahead”
- “Minari” — GANADOR
- “Two Of Us”
MEJOR COMEDIA
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
- “The King of Staten Island”
- “On the Rocks”
- “Palm Springs” — GANADOR
- “The Prom”
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown” — GANADOR
- “The Good Fight”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Ozark”
- “Perry Mason”
- “This Is Us”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jason Bateman — “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us”
- Jonathan Majors — “Lovecraft Country”
- Josh O’Connor — “The Crown” — GANADOR
- Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul”
- Matthew Rhys — “Perry Mason”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Christine Baranski — “The Good Fight”
- Olivia Colman — “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin — “The Crown” — GANADOR
- Claire Danes — “Homeland”
- Laura Linney — “Ozark”
- Jurnee Smollett — “Lovecraft Country”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jonathan Banks — “Better Call Saul”
- Justin Hartley — “This Is Us”
- John Lithgow — “Perry Mason”
- Tobias Menzies — “The Crown”
- Tom Pelphrey — “Ozark”
- Michael K. Williams — “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) — GANADOR
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Gillian Anderson — “The Crown” — GANADOR
- Cynthia Erivo — “The Outsider”
- Julia Garner — “Ozark”
- Janet McTeer — “Ozark”
- Wunmi Mosaku — “Lovecraft Country”
- Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul”
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- “Better Things”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “Mom”
- “Pen15”
- “Ramy”
- “Schitt’s Creek”
- “Ted Lasso” — GANADOR
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Hank Azaria — “Brockmire”
- Matt Berry — “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Nicholas Hoult — “The Great”
- Eugene Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”
- Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” — GANADOR
- Ramy Youssef — “Ramy”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Pamela Adlon — “Better Things”
- Christina Applegate — “Dead to Me”
- Kaley Cuoco — “The Flight Attendant”
- Natasia Demetriou — “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Catherine O’Hara — “Schitt’s Creek” — GANADOR
- Issa Rae — “Insecure”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- William Fichtner — “Mom”
- Harvey Guillén — “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Daniel Levy — “Schitt’s Creek” — GANADOR
- Alex Newell — “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
- Mark Proksch — “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Andrew Rannells — “Black Monday”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lecy Goranson — “The Conners”
- Rita Moreno — “One Day at a Time”
- Annie Murphy — “Schitt’s Creek”
- Ashley Park — “Emily in Paris”
- Jaime Pressly — “Mom”
- Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” — GANADOR
MEJOR MINISERIE
- “I May Destroy You”
- “Mrs. America”
- “Normal People”
- “The Plot Against America”
- “The Queen’s Gambit” — GANADOR
- “Small Axe”
- “The Undoing”
- “Unorthodox”
PELÍCULA DE TV
- “Bad Education”
- “Between the World and Me”
- “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”
- “Hamilton” — GANADOR
- “Sylvie’s Love”
- “What the Constitution Means to Me”
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TV
- John Boyega — “Small Axe” — GANADOR
- Hugh Grant — “The Undoing”
- Paul Mescal — “Normal People”
- Chris Rock — “Fargo”
- Mark Ruffalo — “I Know This Much is True”
- Morgan Spector — “The Plot Against America”
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TV
- Cate Blanchett — “Mrs. America”
- Michaela Coel — “I May Destroy You”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones — “Normal People”
- Shira Haas — “Unorthodox”
- Anya Taylor-Joy — “The Queen’s Gambit” — GANADOR
- Tessa Thompson — “Sylvie’s Love”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TV
- Daveed Diggs — “The Good Lord Bird”
- Joshua Caleb Johnson — “The Good Lord Bird”
- Dylan McDermott — “Hollywood”
- Donald Sutherland — “The Undoing” — GANADOR
- Glynn Turman — “Fargo”
- John Turturro — “The Plot Against America”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TV
- Uzo Aduba — “Mrs. America” — GANADOR
- Betsy Brandt — “Soulmates”
- Marielle Heller — “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Margo Martindale — “Mrs. America”
- Winona Ryder — “The Plot Against America”
- Tracey Ullman — “Mrs. America”
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- “Desus & Mero”
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — GANADOR
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “Red Table Talk”
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- “Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty”
- “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”
- “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” — GANADOR
- “Marc Maron: End Times Fun”
- “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” — GANADOR
- “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything”
MEJOR SERIE EN VERSIÓN CORTA
- “The Andy Cohen Diaries”
- “Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” GANADOR
- “Mapleworth Murders”
- “Nikki Fre$h”
- “Reno 911!”
- “Tooning Out the News”
