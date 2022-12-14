La nueva edición de los Critics Choice Awards se realizará el próximo domingo 15 de enero de 2023 en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. Previo a la gala principal, la organización anunció este miércoles 14 de diciembre a los nominados al prestigioso premio del cine y la televisión.
El evento organizado anualmente por la Critics Choice Association, que reúne a más de 600 críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá, tendrá lugar en el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza para reconocer lo mejor del cine, televisión y streaming del último año.
Por ello, este miércoles se anunciaron aquellas películas que tentarán la opción de alzar el galardón otorgado por los Critics Choice Awards. Entre las sorpresas se ubica “Avatar: el camino del agua” que recién será estrenada este jueves en los cines de Perú.
Asimismo, la película “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” en español) se ubica como la más nominada, compitiendo en catorce categorías. El filme es seguido por “The Fabelmans” (11 nominaciones), “Babylon” (10) y “The Banshees of Inisherin” (9). La lista completa aquí:
Mejor película
- Avatar: el camino del agua
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor director
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor de reparto
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mejor joven actor/actriz
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
- Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink – The Whale
Mejor actuación conjunta
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Mejor guion original
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Mejor historia adaptada
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Mejor fotografía
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Mejor diseño de producción
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Mejor edición
- Tom Cross – Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
- Monika Willi – Tár
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
Mejor peinado y maquillaje
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Whale
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor comedia
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Mejor película animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
Mejor película de lengua extranjera
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Mejor canción
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- New Body Rhumba – White Noise
Mejor banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Por otro lado, el pasado 6 de diciembre, la organización anunció a los nominados en la categoría de televisión. Esta es la lista completa:
Mejor serie dramática
- “Andor” (Disney+)
- “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Euphoria” (HBO)
- “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
- “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
Mejor serie cómica
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Barry” (HBO)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Better Things” (FX)
- “Ghosts” (CBS)
- “Hacks” (HBO Max)
- “Reboot” (Hulu)
- “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
Mejor serie limitada
- “The Dropout” (Hulu)
- “Gaslit” (Starz)
- “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)
- “The Offer” (Paramount+)
- “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)
- “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)
- “This Is Going to Hurt” (AMC+)
- “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)
Mejor película para televisión
- “Fresh” (Hulu)
- “Prey” (Hulu)
- “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)
- “The Survivor” (HBO)
- “Three Months” (Paramount+)
- “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada
- Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama
- Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama
- Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
- Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
- Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
- James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia
- Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
- Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- “1899″ (Netflix)
- “Borgen” (Netflix)
- “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)
- “Garcia!” (HBO Max)
- “The Kingdom Exodus” (MUBI)
- “Kleo” (Netflix)
- “My Brilliant Friend” (HBO)
- “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)
- “Tehran” (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie animada
- “Bluey” (Disney+)
- “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
- “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)
- “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)
- “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)
- “Undone” (Prime Video)
Mejor talk show
- “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Syndicated)
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)
Mejor especial de comedia
- “Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune” (Netflix)
- “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)
- “Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual” (Netflix)
- “Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth” (HBO)
- “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)
- “Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early” (Peacock)
Cabe recordar que la gala principal de los Critics Choice Awards 2023 se realizará el próximo domingo 15 de enero en el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles. El evento será transmitido en vivo a través del canal TNT y la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
