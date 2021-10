Set your alarms, because #DCFanDome is officially TOMORROW! Come along for just over 3.5 hours of the epic global experience LIVE tomorrow at 10am PT at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y for the biggest announcements, the biggest stars, and more 💥 https://t.co/i3FkeswAPz pic.twitter.com/VCKlitkdR1