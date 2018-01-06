La entrega anual de los Globos de Oro no solo es importante por representar el sentir de los periodistas extranjeros en Hollywood, pues en cierto modo pinta una imagen sobre lo que ocurriría en el Oscar. La ceremonia se desarrolla este domingo 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, California (EE.UU).

CÓMO VER LOS GLOBOS DE ORO EN LATINOAMÉRICA

El canal TNT emitirá la ceremonia en directo y la repetirá el día siguiente. Los usuarios también podrán seguirla por medio del servicio TNT GO (puedes ingresar con los accesos que provee tu operador de cable).

EN ESTADOS UNIDOS

La ceremonia será transmitida por la cadena NBC, tanto en su señal de la costa oeste como en sus canales afiliados.

EN ESPAÑA

Al otro lado del Atlántico, Movistar+ tiene los derechos de transmisión de los Globos de Oro 2018 por medio de los canales Movistar Estrenos y Movistar Series Xtra.

EN PERÚ

Desde el territorio peruano puedes seguir la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2018 desde los siguientes canales:

DirecTV: 502, 1502

Movistar TV: 102, 730

Claro TV: 22, 590

HORARIOS PARA VER LA CEREMONIA

México: 6:00 p.m.

Panamá: 7:00 p.m.

Perú: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

España: 2:00 a.m. (lunes 8 de enero)

Guillermo del Toro, director de la película más nominada de los Globos de Oro 2018: "The Shape of Water". (Foto: Agencias)

LA ALFOMBRA ROJA

En América Latina TNT transmite la alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro una hora antes de empezar la ceremonia, pero no se trata del evento completo.

Es el canal E! Entertainment el que transmitirá la alfombra roja en su totalidad, con entrevistas a los actores y comentarios sobre los atuendos. Como todos los años, conduce Ryan Seacrest.

Además, la red social Facebook también llevará a cabo una transmisión en vivo; de manera similar a lo que hizo Twitter en 2017.

"LA FORMA DEL AGUA"

En los Globos de Oro 2018 el director mexicano Guillermo del Toro podría vivir su gran noche, pues su más reciente película, "The Shape of Water", tiene siete nominaciones en categorías como Mejor película, Mejor director, Mejor actriz, Mejor actor de reparto, Mejor banda sonora, Mejor actriz de reparto y Mejor guion.

Ambientada en los años 60, "The Shape of Water" cuenta la historia de Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins), conserje sordomuda que trabaja en un laboratorio. Allí conoce a la criatura (Doug Jones), un anfibio antropomorfo retenido para experimentos. Ella y su amiga Zelda Fuller (Octavia Spencer) trabajarán para liberarlo.

EL DESAFÍO DE MEYERS

Seth Meyers, uno de los showmen del horario nocturno en la televisión norteamericana, tendrá la complicada labor de conducir una ceremonia que se verá marcada por el contexto social: los escándalos de acoso y abuso sexual en Hollywood, situación que se destapó con el caso Harvey Weinstein.

"Weinstein pensó que podía escapar de las consecuencias de las acusaciones contra él tal y como hizo por tantos años, aunque esas acusaciones eran horrendas", indicó Meyers sobre el caso hace unas semanas.

¿Habrá bromas sobre ese y otros escándalos, como el de Kevin Spacey, quien incluso fue retirado de una película y reemplazado por Christopher Plummer? ¿Cómo se trazará el límite entre el humor y la seriedad cuando tantas víctimas prefirieron callar por miedo a las represalias?

EL ESPECTÁCULO DE LA TV

Durante la entrega del Emmy 2017 "The Handmaid's Tale", la historia de una sociedad totalitaria donde las mujeres han perdido voluntad propia, fue la gran ganadora, lo cual tiene posibilidades de replicarse la noche del domingo, pues busca el premio de Mejor serie dramática.

Se disputa el mismo galardón "Game of Thrones", que en su séptima temporada alcanzó cifras históricas para el canal HBO. Dicha tanda de episodios se quedó fuera del Emmy por transmitirse después de cerrar la convocatoria.

Esta ceremonia también podría darle buenas noticias a Kyle McLachlan, nominado por la miniserie "Twin Peaks: The Return" en la categoría de Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para TV. Él ya se llevó la estatuilla en 1991 por la misma serie, donde interpretó al agente del FBI Dale Cooper.

Laura Dern ganó su primer Emmy por la serie "Big Little Lies". (Fotos: Agencias) Laura Dern, nominada a los Globos de Oro 2018 por "Big Little Lies". (Fotos: Agencias)

TODAS LAS NOMINACIONES A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2018

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jessica Chastain, "Molly’s Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

MEJOR GUION

"The Shape of Water"

"Lady Bird"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Molly’s Game"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Shape of Water"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"Dunkirk"

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

"A Fantastic Woman"

"First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade"

"Loveless"

"The Square"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Ferdinand" – ‘Home’

"Mudbound" – ‘Mighty River’

"Coco" – ‘Remember Me’

"The Star" – ‘The Star’

"The Greatest Showman" – ‘This Is Me’

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE TV - DRAMA

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

MEJOR SERIE DE TV - COMEDIA

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari – "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon – "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy – "Shameless"

Eric McCormack – "Will & Grace"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Pamela Adlon – "Better Things"

Alison Brie – "Glow"

Issa Rae – "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Frankie Shaw – "SMILF"

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - SERIE LIMITADA

Robert De Niro – "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law – "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan – "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor – "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush – "Genius"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - SERIE LIMITADA

Jessica Biel – "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman – "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon – "Big Little Lies"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO - TV

Alfred Molina – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Alexander Skarsgard – "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis – "Fargo"

David Harbour – "Stranger Things"

Christian Slater – "Mr. Robot"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO - TV

Laura Dern – "Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd – "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Chrissy Metz – "This is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer – "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley – "Big Little Lies"

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

