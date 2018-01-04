La temporada de premios arranca el domingo 7 de enero del 2018 con la entrega de los Globos de Oro, galardón que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y la TV. Para muchos, sus resultados funcionan como un termómetro para el Oscar. No obstante, también es posible que ambas premiaciones no coincidan en sus ganadores.

CANALES PARA VER LA ENTREGA DE LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2018

LATINOAMÉRICA: Si vives en México, Perú, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile y Argentina; podrás ver la entrega de los Globos de Oro por medio del canal TNT. También podrás verla online en la plataforma TNT GO (http://www.tntgo.tv/).

ESTADOS UNIDOS: En el país donde se desarrolla la ceremonia, los derechos para los Globos de Oro son de NBC.

ESPAÑA: Movistar + transmitirá en directo la entrega de los Globos de Oro, que por la diferencia horaria será en la madrugada del lunes 8.

HORARIOS PARA VER LA CEREMONIA

México: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Perú: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Estados Unidos (hora de Los Ángeles): 5:00 p.m.

España: 00:45 a.m. del lunes 8 (alfombra roja), 2:00 a.m. (ceremonia)

VOZ DE PROTESTA

Mientras la anterior entrega de los Globos de Oro se vio marcada por la elección de Donald Trump a la presidencia de Estados Unidos, en esta ocasión la agenda parte de los múltiples escándalos por acoso y abuso sexual en Hollywood.

Como se recuerda, todo inició en octubre último, cuando el diario The New York Times publicó testimonios incriminatorios hacia el ejecutivo Harvey Weinstein, quien no negó los cargos y se retiró a una clínica para curar su presunta "adicción al sexo".

Pero el caso Weinstein abrió la caja de Pandora, pues las acusaciones contra otras figuras del espectáculo continuaron. El segundo gigante en caer fue Kevin Spacey, dos veces ganador del Oscar y protagonista de la serie de TV "House of Cards"; quien ha sido señalado de realizar avances no deseados en hombres jóvenes, menores de edad incluidos.

En respuesta, actrices y actores de Hollywood han indicado que protestarán a favor de las víctimas en la ceremonia. ¿Cómo lo harán? Se vestirán de negro, iniciativa que no ha estado libre de críticas, como la de Rose McGowan, una de las acusadores de Weinstein.

"Actrices como Meryl Streep, que trabajaron felizmente para el Monstruo Cerdo, vestirán de negro en los Globos de Oro en protesta silenciosa. TU SILENCIO es EL problema. Aceptarán un premio falso sin esfuerzo y no conseguirán algún cambio real. Desprecio su hipocresía", sostuvo.

¿SORPRESAS EN EL EVENTO?

Esta entrega de los Globos de Oro podría significar el gran momento del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, quien ha sido nominado por primera en la categoría de Mejor película por "The Shape of Water", historia que ha cautivado a la crítica del mundo desde su premiere en el festival de Venecia. De hecho, la cinta es favorita para ser nominada al Oscar.

Otras sorpresa podría venir de "Call me by Your Name", dirigida por Luca Guadagnino, sobre el romance entre un adolescente norteamericano y un adulto asistente de investigación.

Los mayores competidores, no obstante, son producciones de cineastas experimentados. Allí está "Dunkirk" de Christopher Nolan, que narra una titánica evacuación durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, así como "The Post" de Steven Spielberg, basada en el escándalo de los "Pentagon Papers" que azotó el gobierno del presidente estadounidense Richard Nixon.

Otras aclamadas cintas están en la categoría Mejor película musical o comedia, como "Get Out" de Jordan Peele, historia de un hombre afroamericano atrapado en una reunión racista; y "Lady Bird" de Greta Gerwig, que tomó a Hollywood por asalto con una visceral narración sobre lo que significa crecer.

TV PARA TODOS LOS GUSTOS

En la reciente entrega de los Emmy "Game of Thrones" de HBO no estuvo presente, pues la serie se emitió después de vencer los plazos para las nominaciones. No obstante, sí está a tiempo para los Globos de Oro 2018 en la categoría de Mejor serie.

Pero "Game of Thrones" no la tendrá fácil, pues compite con "The Handmaid's Tale" de Hulu, gran vencedora del último Emmy que adaptó la novela homónima de Margaret Atwood sobre una sociedad totalitaria donde la mujer solo es vista como un objeto para la procreación.

También podría ser el año de "The Crown", ganadora de los Globos de Oro en 2017 a Mejor serie dramática. En esta ocasión compite con su segunda temporada, donde la reina Isabel II tiene que afrontar un mundo moderno que parece ya no necesitar a la realeza británica.

TODAS LAS NOMINACIONES A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2018

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jessica Chastain, "Molly’s Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

MEJOR GUIÓN

"The Shape of Water"

"Lady Bird"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"Molly’s Game"

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Shape of Water"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"Dunkirk"

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

"A Fantastic Woman"

"First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade"

"Loveless"

"The Square"

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Ferdinand" – ‘Home’

"Mudbound" – ‘Mighty River’

"Coco" – ‘Remember Me’

"The Star" – ‘The Star’

"The Greatest Showman" – ‘This Is Me’

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE TV - DRAMA

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

MEJOR SERIE DE TV - COMEDIA

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari – "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon – "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy – "Shameless"

Eric McCormack – "Will & Grace"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Pamela Adlon – "Better Things"

Alison Brie – "Glow"

Issa Rae – "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Frankie Shaw – "SMILF"

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - SERIE LIMITADA

Robert De Niro – "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law – "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan – "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor – "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush – "Genius"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - SERIE LIMITADA

Jessica Biel – "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman – "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon – "Big Little Lies"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO - TV

Alfred Molina – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Alexander Skarsgard – "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis – "Fargo"

David Harbour – "Stranger Things"

Christian Slater – "Mr. Robot"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO - TV

Laura Dern – "Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd – "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Chrissy Metz – "This is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer – "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley – "Big Little Lies"

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

