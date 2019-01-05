Globos de Oro 2019 EN VIVO: todo lo que debes saber de la gala

"A Star is Born", "Black Panther", "Pose", "Homecoming" y otras películas y series de televisión podrían triunfar en grande este domingo 6 de enero cuando se lleve a cabo la gala de los Globos de Oro 2019. A propósito, te contamos todo lo que necesitas saber del evento, incluyendo la lista de nominados.
GLOBOS DE ORO: CÓMO VER LA CEREMONIA
Revisa nuestro artículo sobre el cómo puedes ver en vivo la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro 2019, sea desde Estados Unidos, América Latina o España:
LUGAR Y ORGANIZADORES
Como todos los años, los Globos de Oro se entregarán en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos). La ceremonia y los premios son entregados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
LA LISTA DE NOMINADOS
MEJOR GUION DE PELÍCULA
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spiderman: Into the spiderverse
The Incredibles 2
MEJOR SERIE DRAMA
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
The Americans
MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE COMEDIA
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
MEJOR ACTOR SERIE COMEDIA
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
MEJOR SERIE CORTA
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE CORTA
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
MEJOR ACTOR SERIE CORTA
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE SERIE
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
MEJOR ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
MEJOR PELÍCULA
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
LAS MEJORES SERIES
En esta edición, FX ocupa dos lugares entre las nominaciones a Mejor serie; una por la temporada final de la aclamada "The Americans" y otra por la primera temporada de "Pose"; del prolífico productor Ryan Murphy.
Los otros tres lugares corresponden a "Bodyguard" de Netflix, protagonizada por Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones"), "Killing Eve" de BBC America, con Sandra Oh ("Grey's Anatomy"); y "Homecoming" de Amazon Prime Video con Julia Roberts.
EL CINE
Por el lado del cine, destaca la nominación a Mejor película de "A Star Is Born", protagonizada por Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga; que a su vez compite contra pesos pesados como "If Beale Street Could Talk" del ganador del Oscar "Barry Jenkins"; "Black Panther" de Ryan Coogler;
"BlacKkKlansman" de Spike Lee y "Bohemian Rhapsody" de Brian Singer.
LOS AUSENTES
Como en todas las nominaciones, no todas las historias e intérpretes pueden ocupar un puesto. Ese es el caso de la aclamada "The Handmaid's Tale", cuya segunda temporada no compite por el premio a Mejor serie. Lo mismo ocurre con otra favorita de la crítica, la segunda temporada de "Atlanta".
Por el lado del cine, llama la atención que un lanzamiento tan anunciado como "Mary Poppins Returns" no haya obtenido ninguna nominación por su música.
