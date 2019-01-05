Globos de Oro 2019 EN VIVO: todo lo que debes saber de la gala

"A Star is Born", "Black Panther", "Pose", "Homecoming" y otras películas y series de televisión podrían triunfar en grande este domingo 6 de enero cuando se lleve a cabo la gala de los Globos de Oro 2019. A propósito, te contamos todo lo que necesitas saber del evento, incluyendo la lista de nominados.

GLOBOS DE ORO: CÓMO VER LA CEREMONIA

Revisa nuestro artículo sobre el cómo puedes ver en vivo la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro 2019, sea desde Estados Unidos, América Latina o España:

LUGAR Y ORGANIZADORES

Como todos los años, los Globos de Oro se entregarán en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Beverly Hills, Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos). La ceremonia y los premios son entregados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

LA LISTA DE NOMINADOS

MEJOR GUION DE PELÍCULA

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spiderman: Into the spiderverse

The Incredibles 2

MEJOR SERIE DRAMA

Bodyguard

Homecoming

​Killing Eve

​Pose

​The Americans

MEJOR SERIE COMEDIA

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

MEJOR ACTOR SERIE COMEDIA

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

MEJOR SERIE CORTA

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE CORTA

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

MEJOR ACTOR SERIE CORTA

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE SERIE

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

​Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

MEJOR ACTOR

​Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

MEJOR PELÍCULA

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

LAS MEJORES SERIES

En esta edición, FX ocupa dos lugares entre las nominaciones a Mejor serie; una por la temporada final de la aclamada "The Americans" y otra por la primera temporada de "Pose"; del prolífico productor Ryan Murphy.

Los otros tres lugares corresponden a "Bodyguard" de Netflix, protagonizada por Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones"), "Killing Eve" de BBC America, con Sandra Oh ("Grey's Anatomy"); y "Homecoming" de Amazon Prime Video con Julia Roberts.

EL CINE

Por el lado del cine, destaca la nominación a Mejor película de "A Star Is Born", protagonizada por Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga; que a su vez compite contra pesos pesados como "If Beale Street Could Talk" del ganador del Oscar "Barry Jenkins"; "Black Panther" de Ryan Coogler;

"BlacKkKlansman" de Spike Lee y "Bohemian Rhapsody" de Brian Singer.

LOS AUSENTES

Como en todas las nominaciones, no todas las historias e intérpretes pueden ocupar un puesto. Ese es el caso de la aclamada "The Handmaid's Tale", cuya segunda temporada no compite por el premio a Mejor serie. Lo mismo ocurre con otra favorita de la crítica, la segunda temporada de "Atlanta".

Por el lado del cine, llama la atención que un lanzamiento tan anunciado como "Mary Poppins Returns" no haya obtenido ninguna nominación por su música.