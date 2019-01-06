GLOBOS DE ORO | CINE | LISTA DE NOMINADOS | GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 | EN VIVO | ONLINE | EN DIRECTO | Globos de Oro es una ceremonia que se celebra cada año y premia a los mejores exponentes del cine y la televisión. Esta tradición comenzó en 1944, en los estudios de 20th Century-Fox, para finalmente moverse al hotel Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills en 1961, quedándose con esa locación para las siguientes ediciones.

Estos galardones son concedidos por 93 miembros de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA), pero no se limitan a condecorar producciones dentro del territorio estadounidense, sino que extienden sus nominaciones a artistas de todo el mundo.

El 2018 ha tenido muchas sorpresas, como por ejemplo la nominación de Black Panther, la película perteneciente al Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, como mejor película de drama, junto a otros títulos como 'emian Rhapsody', 'If Beale Streat Could Talk', 'BlackkKlansman' y 'A Star Is Born'.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS DE LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2019

Nominados al Globo de Oro 2019 en cine

Mejor película de Drama:



Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Streat Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia:



Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Mejor director de una película:



Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

All the Stars, Black Panther

Girl in the Movies, Dumplin’

Requiem For a Private War, A Private War

Revelation’, *Boy Erased

Shallow, A Star Is Born

Nominados al Globo de Oro 2019 en TV

Mejor serie de televisión: Drama



The Americans (FX)

Bodyguard (BBC)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Mejor miniserie o película para la televisión:



The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Predicciones de los Globos de Oro 2019

Una vez que se revelaron los nominados de los Globos de Oro 2019, diversas páginas especializadas de Cine y Televisión publicaron sus predicciones para este año. Este es el caso de la página Premios Cine, quienes colocan a “A Star Is Born” como la mejor película de Drama y a “The Favourite” como la mejor película musical o de comedia.

Por su parte, el medio IMDB también coloca a “A Star is Born” como la mejor película de Drama del 2018 frente a sus competidoras, pero difiere con otros al posicionar a “Mary Poppins Returns” como la mejor película musical o de comedia.

Lo cierto es que las películas o series de televisión que han sido nominadas deberían ser disfrutadas por todo fan del entretenimiento audiovisual. Ya sea por su guión, sus increíbles actuaciones o calidad de la fotografía, la lista completa se convierte en una verdadera guía de cine y televisión para este nuevo año.

Fecha, hora, lugar y dónde ver los Globos de Oro 2019

Los Globos de Oro 2019 se transmitirán en vivo este domingo 6 de enero del 2019 a las 8:15 p.m. hora peruana. La cita será en el clásico hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Ángeles y será transmitido por Facebook Live en la página oficial de los Golden Globes . Asimismo, se podrá seguir la gala de premios a través de la señal de TNT y TNT Series (Movistar -canales 102 y 103- y DIRECTV -canales 213 y 502-)

Presentadores de los Globos de Oro 2019

Junto al anuncio de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2019, también se confirmaron los presentadores que estarán al frente de la gala. Por decisión de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood se ha seleccionado a Sandra Oh y Andy Samberg como los principales presentadores del evento.

Paul Telegdy y George Cheeks, copresidentes de NBC Entertainment, han señalado en un comunicado que ““Sandra y Andy son la opción perfecta para presentar este evento internacional. Llenan de ingenio, encanto y estilo una sala en la que está lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Seguro que será otra noche inolvidable llena de diversión”.

Quienes observaron la anterior presentación de Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg durante los Emmys del 2017 entenderán el motivo de su selección. Definitivamente llenarán de carisma la noche de los Globos de Oro con su humor y ocurrencias.

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2018

TV



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - SERIE LIMITADA



Jessica Biel – "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman – "Big Little Lies" (GANADORA)

Jessica Lange – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon – "Big Little Lies"

Pamela Adlon – "Better Things"

Alison Brie – "Glow"

Issa Rae – "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (GANADORA)

Frankie Shaw – "SMILF"

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale" (GANADORA)

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" (GANADOR)

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale" (GANADORA)

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Alfred Molina – "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Alexander Skarsgard – "Big Little Lies" (GANADOR)

David Thewlis – "Fargo"

David Harbour – "Stranger Things"

Christian Slater – "Mr. Robot"

Laura Dern – "Big Little Lies" (GANADORA)

Ann Dowd – "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Chrissy Metz – "This is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer – "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley – "Big Little Lies"

Robert De Niro – "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law – "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan – "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor – "Fargo" (GANADOR)

Geoffrey Rush – "Genius"

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (GANADOR)

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari – "Master of None" (GANADOR)

Kevin Bacon – "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy – "Shameless"

Eric McCormack – "Will & Grace"

"Big Little Lies" (GANADORA)

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

CINE



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (GANADOR)



MEJOR BANDA SONORA

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

"The Shape of Water" (GANADORA)

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"Dunkirk"



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"Ferdinand" – ‘Home’

"Mudbound" – ‘Mighty River’

"Coco" – ‘Remember Me’

"The Star" – ‘The Star’

"The Greatest Showman" – ‘This Is Me’ (GANADORA)



MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" (GANADORA)

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"



MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Coco" (GANADORA)

"Loving Vincent"



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" (GANADORA)

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"



MEJOR GUION

"The Shape of Water"

"Lady Bird"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (GANADOR)

"Molly’s Game"



MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

"A Fantastic Woman"

"First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade" (GANADORA)

"Loveless"

"The Square"



MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" (GANADOR)

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" (GANADORA)

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker



MEJOR PELÍCULA - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird" (GANADORA)



MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jessica Chastain, "Molly’s Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (GANADORA)

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"



MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" (GANADOR)

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



MEJOR PELÍCULA - DRAMA

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (GANADORA)