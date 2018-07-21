Sean Gunn destacó en una publicación de Instagram las virtudes de su hermano, el cineasta James Gunn, luego de que este fuera despedido de "Guardianes de la Galaxia 3", película en la que ambos trabajaron, debido a unos ofensivos mensajes del pasado.
Tras la sanción por las publicaciones de Twitter que hacían referencia a pedofilia y violaciones, James Gunn asumió su responsabilidad y se disculpó. Su hermano, entretanto, manifestó su total apoyo y el orgullo que siente por él pese a los malos tiempos.
"Desde que era un niño, estaba claro que tenía un deseo (tal vez el destino) de ser artista, contar historias", escribió el hermano de James Gunn en Instagram.
El actor recordó las diversas maneras que tenía su hermano para canalizar "la voz" en su trabajo como cineasta y haberlo visto crear cosas para las películas de "Guardianes de la Galaxia" así como para MCU por seis años sólo lo llena de orgullo, pues lo ha visto transformarse en la persona que es hoy en día
También alegó en Instagram que ambos se involucraron en una película de superhéroes de gran presupuesto que resultó ser "profundamente personal. Eso es un regalo", explicó el hermano de James Gunn.
"Espero que los fans sigan viendo las películas de Guardianes de la Galaxia y sigan apreciándolas. Al trabajar en esas películas mi hermano y yo nos hemos convertido en mejores personas. Siempre estaré orgulloso de eso", culminó Sean Gunn.
It goes without saying that I love and support my brother James and I’m quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with all the people in his life. Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious. Since devoting his entire life to the Guardians movies and MCU six years ago, I’ve seen him channel that voice into his work and seen him transform from the guy who made up things to shock people. I saw firsthand as he went from worrying about “softening his edge” for a larger audience to realizing that this “edge” wasn’t as useful of a tool as he thought it was. That his gift for storytelling was something better. I saw that he was more open-hearted than the guy who thought he needed to get a rise out of people by making nasty or offensive jokes (or whatever you choose to call them—I don’t think his bluer material was ever his funniest and neither does Mom). And the best part is, this change in my brother was reflected in the change that the Guardians go through. I’ve heard my brother say many times that when Quill rallies the team with “this is our chance to give a shit”—to care—that it’s the pep talk he himself needed to hear. It’s part of what made working on the Guardians movies such a rewarding experience for the cast. We managed to find ourselves involved in a big-budget superhero movie that was, at its core, deeply personal. That’s a gift. And that’s why it’s good. This isn’t new information, by the way. It’s all stuff that James has explained many times in interviews, in more detail and more eloquently. It’s not some new spin. It’s always been part of this story. So I guess my hope is that fans continue to watch and appreciate the Guardians movies, not despite the fact that the filmmaker used to be kind of a jackass, but because of it. They are, after all, movies about discovering your best self. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’ll always be proud of that. Peace.
