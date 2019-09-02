"It: Capítulo 2": ¿Qué dicen las primeras reacciones sobre el filme?

"It" ("Eso") del director argentino Andrés Muschietti fue un éxito en muchos sentidos. Amada por la crítica (con un 86% en Rotten Tomatoes) y una impresionante estadía en las taquillas de US$700 millones a nivel global la adaptación de la novela de Stephen King mostraba a un grupo de niños del pueblo de Derry combatiendo con un ser extraterrestre que utilizaba sus mayores miedos en su contra, usualmente bajo la apariencia del payaso Pennywise.
Dos años después se estrena "It: Chapter 2" ("Eso: Segundo capítulo"), una secuela / parte 2 en la que los protagonistas, ahora adultos, vuelven 27 años después a Derry para terminar de una vez por todas con su antiguo rival. El filme, a estrenarse en el Perú el 5 de setiembre, tiene una valla alta que superar.
En general las primeras valoraciones parecen indicar que "It: Chapter 2" será una película entretenida, aunque demasiado larga por el pecado de adherirse religiosamente al material. El actor Bill Hader como la versión adulta de Richie Tozier ha sido destacado por su actuación En esta nota recopilamos algunas opiniones de quienes pudieron ver el filme por adelantado.
"It: Chapter 2" es grande y ambiciosa, y no puede manejar completamente el peso de sus aspiraciones, pero es todavía un buen ejemplo de horror que llega al corazón. Las partes que funcionan, realmente funcionan bien y Bill Hader resalta y roba escenas como lo esperábamos", escribió Haleigh Foutch de Collider.
IT Chapter Two is an amazing look at friendship and trauma that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. Bill Hader and James Ransone absolutely steal the show. I cannot wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/p2jcDENkuM— Kate Gardner (@kate_s_gardner) August 21, 2019
""It: Chapter 2" es un vistazo maravilloso a la amistad y el trauma del que no he podido dejar de pensar. Bill Hader y James Ransone se roban completamente el show. No puedo esperar para verla nuevamente", indicó Kate Gardner de The Mary Sue.
"Todo lo que es increíble e imperfecto de "It: Chapter 2" viene directamente de la novela. El horror en esto es más brutal. Una adaptación más optimizada podría resolver el problema de la repetición del tercer acto. Los actores fueron geniales y la dirección impresionante. Muy buena, pero no genial", sentenció Juanma Fernández-París de El Nuevo Día.
""It: Chapter 2" es probablemente más terrorífico que el primer capítulo - más imágenes de Pennywise para atormentar tus sueños. Pero también pierde bastante del encanto en el cambio de enfoque de una película de niños creciendo a los personajes adultos que son ahora. Con casi tres horas, se siente muy largo", indicó Peter Sciretta de Slashfilm.com.
