Jack Whitehall interpretará el primer protagónico gay de Disney

El comediante Jack Whitehall marcará un antes y después en la historia del cine interpretando al primer personaje protagónico abiertamente gay de Disney. El comediante dará vida a un divertido joven en la cinta "The Jungle Cruise" al lado de Dwayne Johnson y Emily Blunt.
La película que busca romper los estereotipos de la sociedad, tendrá como contexto el siglo XIX, época en la que no era socialmente aceptado pertenecer a la comunidad LGTB y el personaje de Jack Whitehall no tiene ningún interés en las mujeres, según informó "The Sun".
La cinta está basada en la atracción "The Jungle Cruise" de los parques temáticos de Disney, donde los visitantes tienen la oportunidad de recorrer una jungla ficticia.
En su cuenta en Instagram, Jack Whitehall aseguró sentirse emocionado por el rodaje de la película y manifestó su entusiasmo por compartir elenco con tantas "estrellas". El actor publicó un video resumiendo la etapa del rodaje.
I’m so honoured to be part of this epic adventure - @disneysjunglecruise. Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life with my amazing co stars. It’s so cool to be part of something of this scale and also as possibly one of the biggest Disney nerds on the planet so exciting to be working on a project with this much history. Watch to the end of this video and see the most incredible set I’ve ever seen. They built it from the ground up and walking onto it for the first time a month ago was like stepping back in time. Can’t wait for you to see this film... #junglecruise
