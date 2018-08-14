Jack Whitehall interpretará el primer protagónico gay de Disney

El comediante Jack Whitehall marcará un antes y después en la historia del cine interpretando al primer personaje protagónico abiertamente gay de Disney. El comediante dará vida a un divertido joven en la cinta "The Jungle Cruise" al lado de Dwayne Johnson y Emily Blunt.

La película que busca romper los estereotipos de la sociedad, tendrá como contexto el siglo XIX, época en la que no era socialmente aceptado pertenecer a la comunidad LGTB y el personaje de Jack Whitehall no tiene ningún interés en las mujeres, según informó "The Sun".

La cinta está basada en la atracción "The Jungle Cruise" de los parques temáticos de Disney, donde los visitantes tienen la oportunidad de recorrer una jungla ficticia.

En su cuenta en Instagram, Jack Whitehall aseguró sentirse emocionado por el rodaje de la película y manifestó su entusiasmo por compartir elenco con tantas "estrellas". El actor publicó un video resumiendo la etapa del rodaje.